Vasyl Lomachenko: Ukrainian fighter aims to be a three-weight champion

Vasyl Lomachenko won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and is one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time with a record of 396 wins and one loss.

Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko aims to become a three-weight world champion in his 12th professional fight when he faces Jorge Linares on 12 May.

The WBA lightweight title contest will take place at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Lomachenko, 30, is widely regarded as the world's finest fighter since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather and Andre Ward.

"We are very excited about the fight," said Lomachenko, who stopped Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux after six rounds in December.

Venezuela's Linares, 32, a four-time world champion in three weight divisions, defeated British trio Luke Campbell, Anthony Crolla (twice) and Kevin Mitchell in between 2015 and 2017.

He said: "Not only will I demonstrate why I'm the best lightweight in the world, but also that I'm one of the best pound-for-pound fighters. I have the speed, skill and power to win."