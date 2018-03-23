BBC Sport - Joseph Parker says Anthony Joshua should be 'more respectful' to New Zealand media
Parker says Joshua should be 'more respectful' to New Zealand media
Joseph Parker has accused Anthony Joshua of showing a lack of respect before their heavyweight title fight.
The New Zealander said his British rival refused to speak to journalists from his homeland and Samoa at a media session earlier this week.
WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Joshua, 28, faces WBO title holder Parker in Cardiff on 31 March.
