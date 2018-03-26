Joe Cordina's new opponent on Joshua v Parker undercard

From the section

Joe Cordina is undefeated as a professional

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 31 March Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Welsh lightweight Joe Cordina will fight Belgian Hakim Ben Ali on the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker undercard after Andy Townend withdrew.

Cordina will still fight for the vacant WBA international title at Principality Stadium.

It will be his second fight at his hometown venue.

He beat Spain's Lesther Cantillano there on the undercard of Joshua's world title win against Carlos Takam in October 2017.