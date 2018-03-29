BBC Sport - Ryan Burnett will 'relish' defending WBA bantamweight title on Joshua-Parker bill

'I'm blessed to be a part of this' - Belfast's Burnett

  • From the section Boxing

Ryan Burnett says there will be no danger of him being overawed by the 80,000 crowd in Cardiff when he defends his WBA bantamweight title on the Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker bill.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be on one before the main event," said Burnett as he approaches Saturday's contest against Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo

Top videos

Video

'I'm blessed to be a part of this' - Belfast's Burnett

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Warner deserves second chance - Merv Hughes

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Does rugby union have a backchat problem?

Video

Australia coach Lehmann apologises

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Cricket is about winning and players will cheat'

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories