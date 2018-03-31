Chris Edwards: Former British and Commonwealth champion dies aged 41

Former British and Commonwealth champion Chris Edwards has died at the age of 41.

Edwards, who fought at flyweight and super-flyweight, was Stoke-on-Trent's most successful boxer and won his first British and Commonwealth flyweight titles in 2009.

He had a professional record of 17 wins, 15 losses and four draws.

Edwards' former manager Mick Carney said he was "a boxing legend" and added Stoke had lost "a true boxing great".

He rose to prominence in 2006 when he was first crowned English flyweight champion, before becoming super-flyweight British champion the following year.

Edwards won a Lonsdale belt outright in 2011 but called time on his 14-year career in 2012 when he lost the British flyweight title to Kevin Satchell at Liverpool's Echo Arena.

Commonwealth Games middleweight gold medallist Anthony Fowler was among the first to pay tribute, writing on Instagram: "RIP Chris Edwards, sad news former British champion has passed away RIP champ".

World and Commonwealth Games lightweight champion Frankie Gavin tweeted: "Just heard Chris Edwards former British champ has sadly passed away, RIP champ".