Golovkin v Alvarez: Rematch cancelled over Mexican's clenbuterol hearing

Gennady Golovkin (left) retained his WBA, WBC and IBF titles with a draw against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas in September

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has withdrawn from his world middleweight title rematch against Gennady Golovkin while he awaits the outcome of a hearing into an adverse drug test.

Mexican Alvarez, 27, twice tested positive for clenbuterol in February.

The first bout in September ended in a controversial draw, with the rematch scheduled for 5 May in Las Vegas.

Promoter Eric Gomez said it was "extremely unlikely this matter is is going to be resolved" in time.

"At this point we are unfortunately going to have to cancel," he added.

"As you all know there is a hearing date of 18 April. We need enough time to promote a fight of this magnitude."

Clenbuterol is used to treat asthma but can also help build lean muscle mass and burn off fat. It is sometimes illegally mixed into livestock feed to make meat leaner.

Earlier this year, Alvarez said he was "surprised and bothered" by the adverse test findings and that he was "an athlete who respects the sport".

Alvarez's promoters blamed "meat contamination" for his positive drugs tests on 17 and 20 February, and said contamination had "impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years".

Daniel Eichner, director at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory that conducted the tests, said at the time: "These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination."

Kazakh Golovkin, 35, is the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight world champion. He is undefeated in 38 professional bouts.

Alvarez has won 49 of his 52 fights, drawing two. His only defeat came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.