James DeGale beats Caleb Truax on points to regain IBF super-middleweight title
-
- From the section Boxing
Britain's James DeGale regained his IBF super-middleweight title with a unanimous points decision over Caleb Truax in Las Vegas.
DeGale, 32, lost his belt in a shock points defeat by the 34-year-old American in December.
But the Briton did not underestimate Truax a second time and went the distance, despite a bad cut, to secure the victory.
The judges scored the fight 117-110 114-113 114-113.
More to follow.