BBC Sport - Carl Frampton 'ready' for Nonito Donaire despite Barry McGuigan dispute

Carl Frampton says he is "ready" for his WBO interim featherweight title fight with Nonito Donaire on Saturday despite his legal dispute with former manager Barry McGuigan.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton, 30, has started a legal action that claims McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions failed to look after his interests and withheld money he was entitled to.

McGuigan is counter-suing Frampton in a separate case in England for wrongful early termination of his contract.

"There are things happening in the background but that's where they are - in the background. I am not thinking too much about them at the moment," said Frampton, who is now trained by Jamie Moore.

Top Stories