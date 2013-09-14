David Florence wins Canoe Slalom World Championships title

Media playback is not supported on this device Florence wins canoe slalom world title

David Florence has become Britain's first individual world champion in canoe slalom since 1995, winning the men's C1 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Scot, 31, produced a time of 102.53 seconds to beat Slovakia's Alexander Slafkovsky (103.36) and Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek (105.79).

The double Olympic medallist won despite incurring a two-second penalty for hitting a gate early on.

GB's Mallory Franklin took silver in the non-Olympic women's C1 final.

Florence, who won Olympic silver alongside Richard Hounslow in the two-man C2 at London 2012 and a silver in the C1 in Beijing in 2008, put down a faultless bottom half of his run to hold off nine of the world's best paddlers in the final.

"We've never won C1 in the World Championships before so it's always nice to make a bit of history," said Florence. "Within the sport being world champion is absolutely massive and to be able to say I'm world champion is amazing."

Olympic C2 champion Etienne Stott, who is not competing at the World Championships because of a shoulder injury, tweeted: "He [Florence] was excellent! Clearly the best on the river. I think he's been on it all year, big result for him and GB canoeing."