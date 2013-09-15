Florence and Hounslow win world canoe slalom gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Canoeing

Scotland's David Florence has become the first British canoe slalom paddler to win both the C1 and C2 world titles in the same year.

Florence and Richard Hounslow beat Jaroslav Volf and Ondrej Stepanek, of hosts the Czech Republic, by the tiny margin of 0.04 seconds in Sunday's C2.

To come to the World Championships and win both races is just amazing, something I thought would never be done by anyone David Florence

Florence, 31, had won the single-man C1 title a day earlier in Prague.

The duo were runners-up in the C2 event at London 2012 behind GB team-mates Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott.

Baillie and Stott are not competing at this year's World Championships through injury to Stott, who dislocated his shoulder earlier in the summer.

It had initially been thought that Florence had become the first man to win the C1 and C2 double in the same year but Switzerland's Charles Dussuet achieved the feat in 1953.

"To come to the World Championships and win both races is just amazing," Florence said.

"It's just gone so well the last couple of days and obviously a massive thanks to Rich as well. I'm very pleased for him to have joined me only 24 hours later as the world champion."

Hounslow added: "It was amazing watching David win [on Saturday] and to be able to call myself a world champion is fantastic. I'm really proud of what we have both achieved.

"It was a very, very tricky course but we had a solid plan. It wasn't the fastest way of executing the course but it was what we felt was a safe, good risk to reward plan and it paid off for us in the end."