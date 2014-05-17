Lani Belcher wins bronze at Canoe Sprint World Cup in Racice

Lani Belcher claimed the first international medal of the season for GB Canoeing's sprint team at the ICF World Cup in Racice.

The 24-year-old, who is competing in four events in the Czech Republic, won bronze in the K1 1000 A final.

She just missed out on a silver medal to Australia's Naomi Flood, with New Zealand's Teneale Hatton taking gold.

Earlier, Belcher partnered Angela Hannah to eighth place in the K2 500 A final

Following the bronze medal, Belcher said: "I stuck to my race plan which was to get out hard, settle into a nice rhythm, then pick up at halfway."