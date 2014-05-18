ICF World Cup: Lani Belcher wins silver and two bronzes

Britain's Lani Belcher won a silver and two bronzes to complete a successful ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Racice.

Belcher, 24, won a silver with partner Rachel Cawthorn, 25, in the K2 200, to add to her bronze medal in Saturday's K1 1000 A final in the Czech Republic.

And she completed the World Cup on Sunday with a bronze in the K1 5000m.

Olympic bronze medallist Liam Heath, 29, won silver in the K1 200, just 0.033 seconds behind Canadian Mark De Jonge, 30.

"We knew we had a good chance of a medal today if we stuck to our race plan," Belcher said. "In the 200 it's always so close you just have to commit to it and see what happens on the finish line."