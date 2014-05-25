Canoe World Cup: Hannah and Walker land GB's third gold

Angela Hannah and Jess Walker won Great Britain's third gold medal of the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup with victory in the K2 200m final on Sunday.

Hannah, 28, and Walker, 23, saw off Slovakia's Ivana Kmeťova and Martina Kohlova by 0.282 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Britain won K4 500m bronze with Rachel Cawthorn, 25, and Louisa Sawers, 25.

That was on the back of Lani Belcher, 24, and Sawers making it a GB one-two in the women's K1 5000m.

Olympic bronze medallists Liam Heath and Jon Schofield, meanwhile, won K2 200m silver behind an impressive German pair.

Winners Ronald Rauhe and Tom Liebscher have dominated the category in all three World Cup events this season.

Multi-events, multi-talented Born in Zimbabwe, Angela Hannah has previously represented the African nation in international hockey

Hannah and Walker's gold follows Belcher and Rachel Cawthorn's success in the K2 500m on Saturday.

With the British team choosing to enter athletes in several races to increase experience, Hannah said that the combination of fatigue and high-quality opposition had tested her and Walker's mettle.

"The last two weekends have been about really putting ourselves under pressure and, when we were tired, pulling ourselves back up again to race in another event," she said.

"But we all have a lot of determination, especially knowing that we are not going to get another opportunity to race these people again until the Europeans in July."