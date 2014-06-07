Canoe Slalom World Cup: GB pair Florence and Franklin win golds

Media playback is not supported on this device Canoeist David Florence wins on C1 Lee Valley return

Canoe Slalom World Cup I

Venue: Lee Valley White Water Centre Date: 6-8 June Coverage: Sunday 8 June: 13:00 BST Red Button

David Florence and Mallory Franklin both took gold as Britain secured three medals at the canoe slalom World Cup at Lee Valley on Saturday.



Franklin, 19, won the women's C1 class ahead of team-mate Eilidh Gibson to take gold and silver.

World champion Florence, 31, edged out Slovakia's Michal Martikan in the men's C1 event with a total time of 99.87.

"It was a difficult course and the gate setters hadn't held back with the position of the gates," Florence said.

"There were some really difficult moves so it was really trying to focus on just one step at a time all the way down the course and hold it together, which I did."

Florence is back on the water for the C2 event alongside fellow Olympic silver medallist Richard Hounslow on Sunday.

It is the first time the Lee Valley Olympic venue has hosted international competition since London 2012.

The three-day World Cup, which started on Friday, is live on the Red Button on the BBC and acts as a dry run for the venue which hosts the World Championships in September 2015.