Canoe Slalom World Cup: Florence and Hounslow fifth in C2

British pair David Florence and Richard Hounslow finished fifth in the C2 class race at the canoe slalom World Cup at Lee Valley on Sunday.

The Olympic silver medallists incurred two penalties on the way down as Slovenia's Luka Bzoic and Sasa Taljat won gold.

Rhys Davies and Matthew Lister also made the C2 final but finished ninth.

Earlier on, British women Fiona Pennie and Mallory Franklin failed to make the final of the women's K1 final.

It is the first time the Lee Valley Olympic venue has hosted international competition since London 2012.

The three-day World Cup is a dry run for the venue which hosts the World Championships in September 2015.