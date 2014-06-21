Canoe slalom World Cup: GB's David Florence wins silver

From the section

David Florence was beaten by Slovakia's Michal Martikan

Great Britain's David Florence has won silver at the canoe slalom World Cup in Prague.

World champion Florence was beaten by Slovakia's Michal Martikan in the men's C1 event with GB's Mark Proctor 10th.

Florence, 31, finished 1.87 seconds behind Martikan with a total time of 93.43 seconds on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist was last to go after recording the fastest time in the semi-finals but picked up a two-second penalty.