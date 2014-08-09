Sprint World Championships: Louisa Sawers wins gold medal

"I told myself this was the last chance so go for it and it came together." - Louisa Sawers

Great Britain's Louisa Sawers won gold in the women's K1 5,000 final at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Moscow.

The 26-year-old outsprinted Maryna Litvinchuk of Belarus and Hungary's Renata Csay on the race to the line.

Her time of 23 minutes 10.957 seconds saw her finish four seconds clear.

"My main plan was to get out hard because I knew the first couple of kilometres were going to be really quick," said Sawers,

"It worked well and at the end I just aimed for the line, like I do in training where we do last-minute efforts.

"I told myself this was the last chance so go for it and it came together."