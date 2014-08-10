Sprint World Championships: Ed McKeever wins two bronzes

McKeever won gold in the K1 200m at the London Olympics in 2012

Great Britain's Olympic champion Ed McKeever won two bronzes on the final day of the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Moscow.

McKeever finished joint third in the K1 200m, the event in which he took gold in London.

He finished 0.3 seconds behind Canada's Mark de Jonge, with Sweden's Petter Menning second.

He then teamed up with Liam Heath, Jon Schofield and Kristian Reeves to win bronze in the K1 200m relay.

"I'm happy enough with the outcomes," said McKeever, whose season has been plagued by illness. "I've got a lot more to do over the next couple of years."

Great Britain finished the Championships with three medals, following Louisa Sawers' gold in the K1 5,000m on Saturday, placing them 14th in the final medal table.