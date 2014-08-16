Canoe World Cup: Mallory Franklin wins gold for GB

Great Britain's Mallory Franklin beat Australia's Rosalyn Lawrence

Mallory Franklin claimed gold as Great Britain won three medals on day two of the Canoe World Cup final in Augsburg.

Franklin, 20, produced a clear run to beat Australia's Rosalyn Lawrence by six seconds in the women's C1.

World champion David Florence, 32, took silver in the men's C1, finishing 0.82 seconds behind Frenchman Denis Gargaud Chanut despite a penalty-free run.

Joe Clarke, 21, won the third medal for GB with silver in the men's K1 behind Germany's Sebastian Schubert.

Gold medallist Franklin said: "There were bits in the final which were quite sketchy but I managed to control them."

Florence's win completed his first hat-trick of C1 medals during a single World Cup season, after he also won gold at Lee Valley and silver in Prague.

The Scot, who will compete in Sunday's C2 final with World Champion partner Richard Hounslow, said: "Winning three World Cup medals in one class is actually my best ever in a year."

Clarke produced a near-flawless run in the final to claim his first senior medal.

"It's been one of those things that's been coming for a while," he said. "I've been doing runs and training like that but just never done it in racing."