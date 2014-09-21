World Championships: Silver for Franklin as Florence misses out

Mallory Franklin suffered two injuries in training

Canoe Slalom World Championships Venue: Deep Creek, Maryland, USA Dates: 17-21 September BBC coverage: Live on selected Connected TVs and online from 14:00 BST on 21 September Highlights: BBC Two from 16:00-17:30 on 28 September

Britain's Mallory Franklin said she was happy with a silver medal in C1 at the Canoe Slalom World Championships, her second in successive years.

Jess Fox of Australia took gold at the Deep Creek Lake course in Maryland.

David Florence, 32, seeking to defend his C1 and C2 titles, surprisingly did not make either final.

In the team events, Great Britain secured a silver in the women's C1 and bronze for the K1 men, but the men's C1 squad finished seventh.

Franklin, 20, who nearly missed the championships after a freak injury left her temporarily unable to walk, arrived at Deep Creek with nine medals.

"I'm pretty happy and obviously it's really good to stay second in the world," the 20-year-old said.

"It is a tough course so generally everyone struggles a bit, and the moment you go off line a little bit it just goes to pot quickly."

David Florence was seeking to defend his C1 and C2 titles

Compatriot Jasmine Royle, 21, was a creditable seventh in her first senior championships final.

In the men's C1 event, 23-year-old Briton Tom Quinn executed a clean run to finish sixth, his best result in a senior championships.

Florence, the first British canoe slalom paddler to win both the C1 and C2 world titles in the same year, and who also took silver at the canoe slalom World Cup in Prague in June, said: "It's disappointing to end the season on a low but my World Cup successes, and holding the world number one ranking through so much of this year, have been fantastic.

"I've had some great results this season. I'll just get to training and focus on next season now."