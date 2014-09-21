World Championships: Silver for Fiona Pennie in K1

Fiona Pennie described the run at Deep Lake as among her best ever performances

Fiona Pennie won Great Britain's only medal on the final day of the Canoe Slalom World Championship with a silver in the women's K1.

The 32-year-old Scot was beaten to gold at the Deep Lake course in Maryland by just 0.96 secs by Australian Jess Fox with Germany's Melanie Pfeifer third.

"It's awesome to end the year this way. Today is definitely up there with my best," said the 2013 European champion.

Fellow Briton Beth Latham finished ninth after she missed a gate.

"The run today was a pretty good one and I couldn't have done much better," Pennie added.

"I knew I had the strength for this course, which is a tough one physically.

"We put a good plan together, I stuck to it and everything came together mentally and physically."

In the men's C2 final, Great Britain's Matt Lister and Rhys Davies came seventh in their first ever senior final while Adam Burgess and Greg Pitt missed qualification for the final by one place after finishing 11th in the semi-final.

Great Britain's K1 women's team and men's C2 team finished eighth and ninth in their respective finals.