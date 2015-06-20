David Florence wins Canoe Slalom World Cup medals in Prague

Florence won silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics

Britain's David Florence won silver and bronze at the opening Canoe Slalom World Cup meeting of the season in the Czech Republic.

Florence, who claimed two golds at the World Championships on the same course in 2013, took bronze in the C1 class.

He then joined forces with Adam Burgess and Ryan Westley to win silver in the C1 team event in Prague.

The Scot, 32, will pursue qualification for the 2016 Olympics at the World Championships in London in September.

"I really like racing in Prague and I've certainly had good success here," said Florence.

"I've been on the scene now for 15 years, so I have probably raced here 10 times and won a lot of medals. It's always a great atmosphere and it's nice to get on the podium."

But fellow Briton Joseph Clarke was disqualified from the K1 category because his boat did not meet the required weight in post-race checks.