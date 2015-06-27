David Florence and Kimberley Woods win silver at World Cup

David Florence won silver at both the Beijing and London Olympics

David Florence and Kimberley Woods both won silver medals in the C1 class for Great Britain at the second canoeing World Cup of the season in Poland.

Two-time Olympic silver medallist Florence, 32, finished 2.86 seconds behind Slovakia's Matej Benus.

In the women's C1, European champion Woods, 20, claimed silver with Australia's Jess Fox winning gold.

Florence said Benus was "awesome" and added his own performance was "one of those runs that didn't quite go right".

Woods, who will also race in Sunday's K1 category, said she is "incredibly happy" with her season so far.

"Last year I didn't even make the team so I'm pretty happy to make a comeback onto the team and be on good form," she added.

Woods won bronze in both the Women's C1 and the C1 Team event at this years Under 23 World Championships.