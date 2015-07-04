Canoeing: Mallory Franklin wins third World Cup slalom gold

Mallory Franklin won a silver medal in the C1 slalom at the 2013 world championships.

Mallory Franklin won her third World Cup slalom event after being promoted to the gold medal position on appeal.

The Windsor and District canoeist, 21, who won C1 events in Augsburg and Lee Valley last season, finished second to Australia's Jess Fox in the final.

But Fox was then awarded 50 seconds in penalties to give Franklin, the only Briton to make Saturday's finals, victory in Slovakia.

"It was a good solid run and I'm pretty happy," said Franklin.