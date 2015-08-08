Canoeing: Kimberley Woods wins C1W bronze in World Cup

From the section

Kimberley Woods (right) also won bronze in the Women's C1 and the C1 Team events at this years U23 World Championships.

Great Britain slalom canoeist Kimberley Woods has won a bronze medal in the fourth World Cup event of the season at La Seu d'Urgell in Spain.

The European champion clocked 119.30 seconds in the C1W, behind Australia's Jessica Fox (110.51) and Czech Republic's Katerina Hoskova (117.58).

Stafford's Jasmine Royle finished 10th after qualifying with the second fastest time in the semi-finals.

Woods, 20, joins Britain's Lizzie Neave in Sunday's K1 semi-finals.