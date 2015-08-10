World Cup Slalom: David Florence & Richard Hounslow win bronze

David Florence and Richard Hounslow will compete in the World Championships at Lee Valley White Water Centre in September

Great Britain's David Florence and Richard Hounslow took bronze in the men's canoe double at the World Cup Slalom event in Spain on Sunday.

The Olympic C2 silver medallists finished just 0.67 seconds behind the French winning pair of Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche in La Seu d'Urgell.

Hounslow was pleased by the display before September's World Championships at Lee Valley, the Olympic venue.

"Getting a medal is a good boost going into the Worlds," Hounslow, 33, said.

"It was a solid performance today so we've got to be happy with that."

Florence was delighted at securing a top-three finish after the pair failed to make the podium at the three previous World Cup slalom events of the season in Prague, Krakow and Liptovsky Mikulas.

"It is really frustrating because we can't see an obvious reason why the C2 hasn't gone well in the World Cup until now, so we are just glad to be back where we want to be before Worlds," the 33-year-old said.

Britain's Lizzie Neave finished 13th in Sunday's kayak K1 semi-finals, while Kimberley Woods, who won bronze in the canoe singles C1W event on Saturday, finished 23rd.