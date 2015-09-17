Olympic champion Etienne Stott describes the World Canoe Slalom Championships venue in London as "incredibly intense" ahead of the event this Saturday.

He will compete with new crew-mate Mark Proctor in the C2 category at the Lee Valley White Water Centre, which hosted the London 2012 Olympics.

Stott tells former Olympic rower Matthew Pinsent that despite past success it will be "extremely difficult" to predict how successful he will be at this year's event.

Watch live coverage of the World Canoe Slalom Championships on the BBC Red Button and this website from 09:50 BST on Saturday 19 September and 08:50 BST on Sunday 20 September.

Available to UK users only.