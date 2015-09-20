Canoe Slalom World Championships: David Florence wins C1 gold

Media playback is not supported on this device David Florence wins C1 gold, Ryan Westley gets bronze

Britain's David Florence stormed to his third Canoe Slalom World Championships gold as he won the individual C1 on home water at Lee Valley.

The Scot, 33, who won the C1/C2 double at the 2013 Worlds, pipped Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek by just 0.04 seconds.

Fellow Briton Ryan Westley, the first man to go in the final, held on to take a superb bronze medal.

Kimberley Woods (fourth), Eilidh Gibson (fifth) and Mallory Franklin (seventh) narrowly missed out in the women's C1.

One mistake by Woods between the last two gates cost her after Czech Katerina Hoskova set the pace, Spaniard Nuria Vilarrubla pushing the Briton into third before Australia's defending champion Jessica Fox came down last to take gold, almost five seconds clear.

British trio Richard Hounslow, Bradley Forbes-Cryans and Joe Clarke all failed to reach the men's K1 final.

Double-Olympic silver medallist Florence won a team bronze on Saturday, but had to settle for fifth with partner Richard Hounslow in the C2.

"That was more like it," he said. "I was really pleased just to get to the final again as it is always a fight to get there, but once you get there that's your chance to deliver.

"I got into some real trouble to be honest around gates five, six and seven and lost a bit of an edge, tried to recover it and didn't quite manage. I thought I had recovered it, but was pushing the wrong way and eventually got back on line and just had to try and re-focus.

"The crowd were incredible, there was an absolute buzz. The rest of the course just went really well and it was enough to win by a very small margin - enough to become world champion again."