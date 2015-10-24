Rio 2016: Florence and Hounslow triumph at Olympic Trials

Richard Hounslow (left) and David Florence will have a chance to better their 2012 Olympic silver medal in Rio next year

David Florence and Richard Hounslow have provisionally booked their places at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Florence took the men's canoe single (C-1M) then teamed up with Hounslow to win the canoe pairs (C-2M) on day one of the Olympic Trials at Lee Valley.

"To go to Rio is an absolute dream for me," said Florence, who has won two Olympic silver medals.

Team GB's selections will confirmed by the British Olympic Association on 4 November.

The day had not started well for Florence at the London venue where he who won his third world title in September.

Florence was sixth after one run in the C-1M but soared back with a winning effort in the second outing.

His time of 97.51 seconds was 0.89secs faster than Ryan Westley, who had posted the quickest time of 98.40secs in the opening heat.

Florence and Hounslow won the silver medal in the C-2M at the 2012 London Olympics and they will get the chance to go one better in Rio after their time of 107.53secs in the first of two runs stood as the fastest of the day.

Rhys Davis and Matt Lister were second 0.79secs behind.

The three-day event will also have Olympic qualifying for the men's kayak single (K-1M) and women's kayak single (K-1W).

Britain has qualified all four canoe slalom Olympic quota places after finishing as top nation at September's World Championships.