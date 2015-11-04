Rio 2016: Florence and Hounslow in GB canoe slalom team

David Florence (right) and Richard Hounslow (left) won C2 silver at London 2012

David Florence has been officially named in Britain's canoe slalom team for Rio 2016 alongside Richard Hounslow, Fiona Pennie and Joe Clarke.

Scot Florence, 33, took C1 gold at the world championships in September, and was a silver medallist at Beijing 2008.

He will also compete in the C2 in Rio with Hounslow, 33, with whom he won silver in that category at London 2012.

Beijing 2008 athlete Pennie, 32, and 23-year-old Olympic debutant Clarke will race in the K1 events.

The quartet's qualifications were secured as a result of their respective class victories at the Olympic selection trials at Lee Valley last week - but have only now been officially ratified by the British Olympic Association.

After Olympic silver medals at the last two Games, Florence told BBC Sport's Nick Hope that he has his eye on the top prize in Brazil.

"I'd like to win a gold medal, that would be fantastic," he said.

"I've won a few world titles so it's something that I'm capable off. I'm going to do everything I can to the maximum in the next 10 months until the Games.''