Canoe Slalom European Championships: GB win fourth medal

Fiona Pennie was part of the victorious British trio

Great Britain women's K1 trio won gold as GB ended the European Championships in Slovakia with four medals.

The team of Fiona Pennie, Lizzie Neave and Kimberley Woods produced a controlled effort to beat Germany into second place by over four seconds.

"The team event was a nice consolation prize after not doing as well as we'd have liked to in the individual event," said Neave.

"We all had a really good run and it's always nice to come away with a medal."

Mallory Franklin won bronze in the women's C1 in Liptovsky on Saturday, while there was also a gold for the women's C1 team and a bronze for their male counterparts.