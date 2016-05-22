Rio Olympics: GB's Liam Heath contemplates K1 and K2 double

Heath beat reigning Olympic champion Ed McKeever in the K1 200m British trials

Britain's Liam Heath is considering racing in the K1 and K2 200m sprint canoe events at the Rio Olympics.

Heath, who won 2012 Olympic bronze in the K2 with Jon Schofield, won World Cup K1 bronze on Sunday in Duisburg.

He has already qualified for Brazil in the K2 200m and beat reigning Olympic K1 200m champion Ed McKeever, who will miss Rio, in the British trials.

"The K2 is before the K1 and there is no overlap, so I could," he replied when asked if he would race both.

In the women's K4 500m the British quartet of Jessica Walker, Rachel Cawthorn, Louis Gurski and Rebii Simon - who qualified GB's K4 quota spot for the Rio Games last year - finished fourth.

Katie Reid, 21, was third on her World Cup debut in the C1W 200m - a non-Olympic race - in 47.70 seconds, beating her previous best by almost one second.