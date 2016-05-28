Sprint World Cup: Britons claim medals in Racice

Liam Heath (left) and Jonathan Schofield improved on their seventh place at last week's World Cup in Duisburg

Great Britain won two medals on day two of the Sprint World Cup in Racice in the Czech Republic.

Rebii Simon took silver, her first individual senior medal, in the K1W 1000 A final.

Liam Heath and Jonathan Schofield won bronze in the K2 200, in which they claimed bronze at London 2012.

"It feels like we are going in the right direction but we're not going to get complacent," said Schofield, paired with Heath in the K2 for Rio 2016.

Simon, 19, was one of the K4 quartet who secured GB's quota place at Rio and was delighted with the performance that put her on the podium in Racice.

Rebii Simon finished 1.178 seconds behind winner Tamara Takacs of Hungary

"I'm pretty happy with my race and I really couldn't have done any more. I've got lots of silver medals but all from junior level, so it's pretty special," she said.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.