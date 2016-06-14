Rio 2016: Liam Heath & Jon Schofield lead GB sprint canoeing team

The British duo were third in 2012 as Russia's Yury Postrigay and Alexander Dyachenko took gold

Great Britain have named six canoe sprinters for the Rio Olympics, five of whom have previous Olympic experience.

London 2012 Olympic bronze medallists Liam Heath and Jon Schofield, both 31, return in the men's K2 200m, with Heath also competing in the K1 200m.

Rachel Cawthorn will go in the women's K1 500m, plus the K4 500m team with Louisa Gurski, Hungarian-born 19-year-old Rebeka Simon and Jess Walker.

It will be the third Games for Walker, 25, who will also race in the K1 200m.