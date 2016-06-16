Injured canoeist Viktoria Schwarz misses Euros after sleepwalking off balcony

Viktoria Schwarz
Schwarz was fifth in the double kayak at London 2012

Former world champion canoeist Viktoria Schwarz has suffered multiple fractures sleepwalking off a balcony.

The 30-year-old Austrian fell 28 feet and fractured her left shoulder, nose and a heel bone.

But the 2011 double kayak world champion told Austrian sports magazine sportnet.at: "I had a hundred guardian angels."

She had already failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics but will now miss this month's European Championships too.

Schwarz added: "I took cough drops before going to sleep. And I knew that I had gone sleepwalking a few times before. But never to this extent. I can't remember anything at all."

