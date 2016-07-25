Rio 2016: Canoe slalom hope David Florence flown out by father

From the section

David Florence (left), who won C1 silver in Beijing and C2 in London, was flown by his father George

A Scottish double Olympic medal winner has been flown to Rio for the 2016 Games - by his father.

Canoe slalom hope David Florence, 33, of Aberdeen, won Olympic silver medals in Beijing and London.

George Florence, 62, is a senior pilot with BA and flew Team GB's first athletes - including his son - into Rio on Sunday night.

The four-strong slalom team were the first Team GB athletes to check in to the Olympic village.

Mr Florence Snr is a former Scottish national canoe champion.

He will return to Rio in two weeks to watch his son compete.