Rio 2016: Canoe slalom hope David Florence flown out by father
A Scottish double Olympic medal winner has been flown to Rio for the 2016 Games - by his father.
Canoe slalom hope David Florence, 33, of Aberdeen, won Olympic silver medals in Beijing and London.
George Florence, 62, is a senior pilot with BA and flew Team GB's first athletes - including his son - into Rio on Sunday night.
The four-strong slalom team were the first Team GB athletes to check in to the Olympic village.
Mr Florence Snr is a former Scottish national canoe champion.
He will return to Rio in two weeks to watch his son compete.