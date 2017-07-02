Markkleeberg World Cup: Britain's Adam Burgess wins C1 bronze on final day

Burgess won two bronze medals in the C2 team event at the World Championships in 2013 and 2015

Great Britain's Adam Burgess won bronze in the men's C1 at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Markkleeberg, Germany.

The 24-year-old clocked 101.76 seconds to finish behind Slovakia's Michal Martikan and Sideris Tasiadis of Germany in the third leg of the series.

Martikan took victory by 0.69 seconds to secure the 20th World Cup gold medal of his career on the difficult Markkleeberg course.

The fourth leg of the World Cup is in Ivrea, Italy from 1-3 September.

Results in full:

Women's K1

Ricarda Funk (GER) 103.85 (0)

Jessica Fox (AUS) 106.31 (0)

Eva Tercelj (SLO) 109.17 (0)

Men's C1

Michal Martikan (SVK) 100.88 (2)

Sideris Tasiadis (GER) 101.57 (2)

Adam Burgess (GBR) 101.76 (0)