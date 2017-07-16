European Championships: Liam Heath retains K1 200m title

From the section

Liam Heath is the Olympic and European K1 200m champion

British Olympic champion Liam Heath defended his K1 200m title at the Canoe Sprint European Championships.

Heath crossed the line in 33.38 seconds ahead of Hungary's Bence Horvath and Marko Dragosavljevic from Serbia.

Heath, 32, who took gold at the Rio Olympics, will be hoping to add the world title to his collection in the Czech Republic in August.

Britain's Hannah Brown and Angela Hannah were fourth in the K2 200m in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.