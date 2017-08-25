World Championships: Liam Heath powers into canoe sprint semi-finals

From the section

Heath will hope to clinch gold on Sunday

British Olympic champion Liam Heath comfortably won his heat in the K1 200m event at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Czech Republic.

Heath, who won a gold and silver medal at Rio 2016, finished in a time of 35.004 seconds, almost a second ahead of his closest rival.

The semi-final takes place on Saturday afternoon in Racice.

The 33-year-old is looking to complete the set of Olympic, European and World titles.

Heath currently holds the world leading time in the 200m event.