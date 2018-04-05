Canoeing: Joe Clarke & Mallory Franklin in Great Britain slalom squad for 2018

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Olympic gold medallist Joe Clarke and world champion Mallory Franklin have been named in Britain's slalom team for the 2018 World Championships, European Championships and World Cups.

David Florence, a two-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist from 2016 also makes the squad - for the 18th consecutive season.

National performance director Paul Ratcliffe said there was "impressive strength and depth" in the team.

He added: "We're in a positive place."

The European Championships will be held in Prague, Czech Republic from 1-3 June, with the World Championships to take place in Rio, Brazil from 26-30 September.

There are five World Cup events between June and September, with the first to be held in Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia, from 22-24 June.

Squad in full:

Women's K1: Mallory Franklin, Fiona Pennie, Kimberley Woods, Megan Hamer-Evans

Women's C1: Mallory Franklin, Bethan Forrow, Sophie Ogilvie, Kimberley Woods

Men's C1: David Florence: Ryan Westley, Adam Burgess

Men's K1: Joe Clarke, Bradley Forbes-Cryans, Chris Bowers