Commonwealth Games medals table

# Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 England 58 59 57 174

2 Australia 49 42 46 137

3 Canada 32 16 34 82

4 Scotland 19 15 19 53

5 India 15 30 19 64

6 New_Zealand 14 14 17 45

7 South_Africa 13 10 17 40

8 Nigeria 11 11 14 36

9 Kenya 10 10 5 25

10 Jamaica 10 4 8 22

11 Singapore 8 5 4 17

12 Malaysia 6 7 6 19

13 Wales 5 11 20 36

14 Cyprus 2 4 2 8

15 Northern_Ireland 2 3 7 12

16 Papua_New_Guinea 2 0 0 2

17 Cameroon 1 3 3 7

18 Uganda 1 0 4 5

19 Grenada 1 0 1 2

20 Botswana 1 0 0 1

20 Kiribati 1 0 0 1

22 Trinidad_and_Tobago 0 3 5 8

23 Pakistan 0 3 1 4

24 Bahamas 0 2 1 3

24 Samoa 0 2 1 3

26 Namibia 0 1 2 3

27 Mauritius 0 1 1 2

27 Mozambique 0 1 1 2

29 Bangladesh 0 1 0 1

29 Isle_of_Man 0 1 0 1

29 Nauru 0 1 0 1

29 Sri_Lanka 0 1 0 1

33 Ghana 0 0 2 2

33 Zambia 0 0 2 2

35 Barbados 0 0 1 1

35 Fiji 0 0 1 1

35 Saint_Lucia 0 0 1 1

