Commonwealth Games medals table
# Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 England 58 59 57 174
2 Australia 49 42 46 137
3 Canada 32 16 34 82
4 Scotland 19 15 19 53
5 India 15 30 19 64
6 New_Zealand 14 14 17 45
7 South_Africa 13 10 17 40
8 Nigeria 11 11 14 36
9 Kenya 10 10 5 25
10 Jamaica 10 4 8 22
11 Singapore 8 5 4 17
12 Malaysia 6 7 6 19
13 Wales 5 11 20 36
14 Cyprus 2 4 2 8
15 Northern_Ireland 2 3 7 12
16 Papua_New_Guinea 2 0 0 2
17 Cameroon 1 3 3 7
18 Uganda 1 0 4 5
19 Grenada 1 0 1 2
20 Botswana 1 0 0 1
20 Kiribati 1 0 0 1
22 Trinidad_and_Tobago 0 3 5 8
23 Pakistan 0 3 1 4
24 Bahamas 0 2 1 3
24 Samoa 0 2 1 3
26 Namibia 0 1 2 3
27 Mauritius 0 1 1 2
27 Mozambique 0 1 1 2
29 Bangladesh 0 1 0 1
29 Isle_of_Man 0 1 0 1
29 Nauru 0 1 0 1
29 Sri_Lanka 0 1 0 1
33 Ghana 0 0 2 2
33 Zambia 0 0 2 2
35 Barbados 0 0 1 1
35 Fiji 0 0 1 1
35 Saint_Lucia 0 0 1 1