Glasgow 2014: Wrestling results

Completed events

Men's 57kg FS

Men's 74kg FS

Men's 125kg FS

Women's FS 48kg

Women's 75kg FS

Men's FS 61kg

Men's FS 97kg

Women's FS 53kg

Women's FS 58kg

Women's FS 69kg

Men's Freestyle 65kg

Men's Freestyle 86kg

Women's Freestyle 63kg

Women's Freestyle 55kg

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story