Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014: England's team

Team England head to the 2014 Commonwealth Games hoping to improve on a third-placed finish in Delhi 2010.
The team's 142 medals, including 38 gold, 58 silver and 46 bronze saw them finish highest of all the home nations, only behind Australia and hosts India in the medals table.
BBC Sport takes a comprehensive look at the athletes chosen to represent England in Glasgow.
Athletics
Olympic gold medal winners Christine Ohuruogu and Greg Rutherford have both been selected in England's athletics squad to compete in Glasgow.
Double Olympic champion Mo Farah had been due to run in both the 5,000 and 10,000m - the events in which he is reigning Olympic and World champion - but pulled out on the opening day of the Games after failing to recover from a recent illness.
Rutherford has been selected after breaking the British long jump record, while Ohuruogu will only compete in the 4x400m relay, despite being World champion at the individual event.
However, sprinter Chijindu Ujah, who ran the 100m in 9.96 seconds on 8 June, has not been picked as BBC Sport understands he was not considered for the event because his effort came after the qualification cut-off period ended on 1 June.
|Athletics
|Name
|Discipline
|From/Lives
|Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
|Men's 100m
|Carshalton/Loughborough
|Adam Gemili
|Men's 100m
|Dartford
|Richard Kilty
|Men's 100m
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Daniel Hooker
|T37 Men's 100m
|London
|Ashleigh Nelson
|Women's 100m
|Stoke-on-Trent/London
|Asha Philip
|Women's 100m
|London
|Bianca Williams
|Women's 100m
|London
|Selina Litt
|T11/12 Women's 100m
|Leicestershire
|Ryan Henry-Asquith
|T11/T12 Women's 100m (Guide)
|Birmingham
|Chris Clarke
|Men's 200m
|Milton Keynes/London
|James Ellington
|Men's 200m
|London/Loughborough
|Danny Talbot
|Men's 200m
|Trowbridge/Bath
|Anyika Onoura
|Women's 200m
|Liverpool/Loughborough
|Jodie Williams
|Women's 200m
|Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
|Michael Bingham
|Men's 400m
|USA
|Nigel Levine
|Men's 400m
|Bedford/Uxbridge
|Martyn Rooney
|Men's 400m
|London/Loughborough
|Margaret Adeoye
|Women's 400m
|Nigeria/London
|Shana Cox
|Women's 400m
|North Carolina
|Kelly Massey
|Women's 400m
|Manchester
|Andrew Osagie
|Men's 800m
|Harlow/London
|Michael Rimmer
|Men's 800m
|Southport/Manchester
|Jessica Judd
|Women's 800m
|Chelmsford/Canvey Island
|Jenny Meadows
|Women's 800m
|Wigan
|Marilyn Okoro
|Women's 800m
|London/USA
|Lee Emanuel
|Men's 1500m
|Sussex/USA
|Charlie Grice
|Men's 1500m
|Brighton/London
|Richard Peters
|Men's 1500m
|Bristol
|Will Smith
|T54 Men's 1500m
|Norwich
|David Weir
|T54 Men's 1500m
|Wallington
|Hannah England
|Women's 1500m
|Oxford/Birmingham
|Jemma Simpson
|Women's 1500m
|Cornwall/Oregon
|Laura Weightman
|Women's 1500m
|Alnwick/Leeds
|Jade Jones
|T53/54 Women's 1500m
|Middlesbrough
|Lauren Rowles
|T53/54 Women's 1500m
|Worcestershire
|Shelly Woods
|T53/54 Women's 1500m
|Lancashire
|Thomas Farrell
|Men's 5000m
|Carlisle/Oklahoma
|Andy Vernon
|Men's 5000m
|Teddington
|Helen Clitheroe
|Women's 5000m
|Preston
|Emelia Gorecka
|Women's 5000m
|Bookham
|Jo Pavey
|Women's 5000m
|Devon
|Kate Avery
|Women's 10,000m
|Durham
|Jonny Mellor
|Men's 10,000m
|Liverpool
|Julia Bleasdale
|Women's 10,000m
|Teddington
|Sonia Samuels
|Women's 10,000m
|Wallsend, Tyneside/Loughborough
|Ben Moreau
|Men's Marathon
|Aldershot/London
|Nicholas Torry
|Men's Marathon
|London
|Steven Way
|Men's Marathon
|Poole
|Louise Damen
|Women's Marathon
|Bournemouth/Winchester
|Alyson Dixon
|Women's Marathon
|Sunderland
|Amy Whitehead
|Women's Marathon
|Manchester/Nottingham
|Lawrence Clarke
|Men's 110m Hurdles
|London/Bath
|William Sharman
|Men's 110m Hurdles
|Northamptonshire/Long Eaton
|Andrew Turner
|Men's 110m Hurdles
|Nottingham/Surrey
|Tiffany Porter
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|USA
|Serita Solomon
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Orpington
|Niall Flannery
|Men's 400m Hurdles
|Gateshead/Essex
|Sebastian Rodger
|Men's 400m Hurdles
|Eastbourne/Bath
|Richard Yates
|Men's 400m Hurdles
|Sheffield/Sale
|Laura Wake
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Hertfordshire
|Hayley McLean
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Essex
|Ese Okoro
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Walsall/USA
|Luke Gunn
|Men's 3,000m Steeplechase
|Derby/Birmingham
|James Wilkinson
|Men's 3,000m Steeplechase
|Leeds/Loughborough
|Rachel Bamford
|Women's 3,000m Steeplechase
|Leeds
|Pippa Woolven
|Women's 3,000m Steeplechase
|Wycombe/Birmingham
|Andy Robertson
|Men's 4 x 100m
|Cheshire
|Mark Lewis-Francis
|Men's 4 x 100m
|Birmingham
|Louise Bloor
|Women's 4 x 100m
|Rotherham
|Hayley Jones
|Women's 4 x 100m
|Wigan
|Sophie Papps
|Women's 4 x 100m
|Berkshire/Bath
|Daniel Awde
|Men's 4 x 400m
|Woodford Green
|Matthew Hudson-Smith
|Men's 4 x 400m
|Birmingham
|Conrad Williams
|Men's 4 x 400m
|London
|Emily Diamond
|Women's 4 x 400m
|Bristol
|Christine Ohuruogu
|Women's 4 x 400m
|London
|Victoria Ohuruogu
|Women's 4 x 400m
|London
|Chris Baker
|Men's High Jump
|Manchester/Loughborough
|Martyn Bernard
|Men's High Jump
|Wakefield/London
|Tom Parsons
|Men's High Jump
|Birmingham
|Bethan Partridge
|Women's High Jump
|Telford/Birmingham
|Isobel Pooley
|Women's High Jump
|Hampshire/Loughborough
|Luke Cutts
|Men's Pole Vault
|Barnsley/Rotherham
|Max Eaves
|Men's Pole Vault
|Berkshire/Preston
|Steve Lewis
|Men's Pole Vault
|Staffordshire/USA
|Katie Byres
|Women's Pole Vault
|Manchester/Loughborough
|Sally Scott
|Women's Pole Vault
|Loughborough
|JJ Jegede
|Men's Long Jump
|London
|Greg Rutherford
|Men's Long Jump
|Milton Keynes
|Chris Tomlinson
|Men's Long Jump
|Middlesbrough
|Shara Proctor
|Women's Long Jump
|Anguilla/Loughborough
|Jazmin Sawyers
|Women's Long Jump
|Stoke-on-Trent/Bristol
|Lorraine Ugen
|Women's Long Jump
|Kent/Texas
|Fiona Clarke
|F37/F38 Women's Long Jump
|Birmingham
|Bethany Woodward
|F37/F38 Women's Long Jump
|Ringwood, Hampshire/Loughborough
|Nathan Douglas
|Men's Triple Jump
|Oxford/Birmingham
|Nathan Fox
|Men's Triple Jump
|London
|Phillips Idowu
|Men's Triple Jump
|London/Australia
|Yamile Aldama
|Women's Triple Jump
|Sudbury, London
|Chioma Matthews
|Women's Triple Jump
|London
|Laura Samuel
|Women's Triple Jump
|Birmingham/Leicester
|Scott Rider
|Men's Shot
|Kent
|Eden Francis
|Women's Shot & Discus
|Birmingham/Leicester
|Sophie McKinna
|Women's Shot
|Norfolk
|Rachel Wallader
|Women's Shot
|Berkshire/Grantham
|Carl Myerscough
|Men's Discus
|Blackpool/California
|Tom Norman
|Men's Discus
|London
|Daniel Greaves
|F42/44 Men's Discus
|Loughborough
|Jade Lally
|Women's Discus
|Horsham
|Nick Miller
|Men's Hammer
|London
|Alexander Smith
|Men's Hammer
|Hull
|Amir Williamson
|Men's Hammer
|Essex
|Shaunagh Brown
|Women's Hammer
|Gillingham
|Sophie Hitchon
|Women's Hammer
|Burnley/Loughborough
|Sarah Holt
|Women's Hammer
|Dewsbury/Loughborough
|Joe Dunderdale
|Men's Javelin
|Lincolnshire/Sheffield
|Benji Pearson
|Men's Javelin
|Wolverhampton
|Isabelle Jeffs
|Women's Javelin
|Taunton
|Freya Jones
|Women's Javelin
|Eastleigh
|Goldie Sayers
|Women's Javelin
|Suffolk/London
|Martin Brockman
|Decathlon
|Kent/London
|Ashley Bryant
|Decathlon
|Slough/London
|John Lane
|Decathlon
|Sheffield
|Grace Clements
|Heptathlon
|Kent/London
|Jessica Taylor
|Heptathlon
|North Yorkshire
Badminton
Londoner Rajiv Ouseph, men's singles silver medallist in Delhi, will be hoping to go one better in Glasgow after being chosen to represent England at the Games for the second time.
Men's doubles silver medallists in Delhi, Anthony Clark and Nathan Robertson, have both since retired, so Chris Adcock and Chris Langridge are to take up their mantel.
Adcock and his wife Gabby, meanwhile, will become the first married couple to compete in England's badminton team at the Commonwealths, after being named as one of two mixed doubles teams in a 10-strong squad for Glasgow.
|Badminton
|Name
|Discipline(s)
|Born/Lived
|Chris Adcock
|Mixed Doubles & Men's Doubles
|Leicester/Milton Keynes
|Gabby Adcock
|Mixed Doubles & Women's Doubles
|Leeds/Milton Keynes
|Andrew Ellis
|Men's Doubles
|Leeds
|Chris Langridge
|Mixed Doubles & Men's Doubles
|Epsom
|Peter Mills
|Men's Doubles
|Nottingham
|Heather Olver
|Mixed Doubles & Women's Doubles
|Eastbourne
|Rajiv Ouseph
|Men's Singles
|Hounslow, London
|Kate Robertshaw
|Women's Doubles
|Leeds
|Lauren Smith
|Women's Doubles
|Carlisle
|Sarah Walker
|Women's Singles
|Basildon
Boxing
Olympic champion Nicola Adams, 2014 European championship silver medallist Natasha Jonas, and 2012 World champion Savannah Marshall are the three women selected to represent England as female boxing makes its Commonwealth Games debut.
Antony Fowler, 2013 World Championship middleweight bronze medallist, and European Championship silver medallists flyweight Charlie Edwards and super-heavyweight Joe Joyce are included in the men's team.
|Boxing
|Name
|Category
|From
|Nicola Adams
|51kg
|Leeds
|Qais Ashfaq
|56kg
|Leeds
|Warren Baister
|91kg
|Sunderland
|Charlie Edwards
|52kg
|Croydon
|Scott Fitzgerald
|69kg
|Preston
|Antony Fowler
|75kg
|Liverpool
|Natasha Jonas
|60kg
|Liverpool
|Joe Joyce
|91+kg
|London
|Savannah Marshall
|75kg
|Hartlepool
|Sam Maxwell
|64kg
|Liverpool
|Pat McCormack
|60kg
|Washington
Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins is one of eight Olympic champions to have been selected in Team England's cycling squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell, Dani King, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes are included in the track team for events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, while Wiggins will be part of the men's track team.
London Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Armitstead is one of seven riders chosen for the women's road race, while two-time World Champion Sophie Thornhill will be piloted by Helen Scott as para-cycling makes its Commonwealth Games bow.
|Cycling
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Lizzie Armitstead
|Women's Track Endurance
|Otley, West Yorkshire
|Dani King
|Women's Track Endurance
|Southampton
|Joanna Rowsell
|Women's Track Endurance
|Cheam, Surrey
|Laura Trott
|Women's Track Endurance
|Harlow, Essex
|Steven Burke
|Men's Track Endurance
|Colne, Lancashire
|Ed Clancy
|Men's Track Endurance
|Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
|Jon Dibben
|Men's Track Endurance
|Southampton
|Andy Tennant
|Men's Track Endurance
|Wolverhampton
|Dannielle Khan
|Women's Track Sprint
|Solihull
|Jess Varnish
|Women's Track Sprint
|Bromsgrove
|Vicky Williamson
|Women's Track Sprint
|Norfolk
|Matt Crampton
|Men's Track Sprint
|Manchester
|Kian Emadi
|Men's Track Sprint
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Philip Hindes
|Men's Track Sprint
|Krefield, Germany/Manchester
|Jason Kenny
|Men's Track Sprint
|Bolton
|Sir Bradley Wiggins
|Men's Team Pursuit
|Lancashire/London
|Sophie Thornhill
|Para Cycling Tandem
|Stockport
|Helen Scott (Pilot)
|Para Cycling Tandem
|Halesowen
|Alice Barnes
|Women's Mountain Bike
|Northamptonshire
|Beth Crumpton
|Women's Mountain Bike
|Worcestershire
|Annie Last
|Women's Mountain Bike
|Derbyshire
|Liam Killeen
|Men's Mountain Bike
|Malvern
|Paul Oldham
|Men's Mountain Bike
|Colne, Lancashire
|Lizzie Armitstead
|Women's Road
|Otley, West Yorkshire
|Hannah Barnes
|Women's Road
|Northamptonshire
|Lucy Garner
|Women's Road
|Leicestershire
|Dani King
|Women's Road
|Southampton
|Emma Pooley
|Women's Road
|Norwich
|Joanna Rowsell
|Women's Road
|Cheam, Surrey
|Laura Trott
|Women's Road
|Harlow, Essex
|Stephen Cummings
|Men's Road
|The Wirral
|Russ Downing
|Men's Road
|Rotherham
|Alex Dowsett
|Men's Road
|Chelmsford
|Tom Moses
|Men's Road
|Keighley, West Yorkshire
|Ian Stannard
|Men's Road
|Chelmsford
|Andy Tennant
|Men's Road
|Wolverhampton
|Scott Thwaites
|Men's Road
|Ilkley, West Yorkshire
Diving
Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley is the stand-out name in Team England's 15-strong diving squad for Glasgow.
Daley won gold on the 10m platform and Synchro in Delhi, while other big names include European silver medallists Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow - also from Plymouth - who will be competing in their third Games, and former World Junior Champion Jack Laugher.
Victoria Vincent was a late addition to the squad, after needing confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation that the 13-year-old was eligible to compete.
|Diving
|Name
|From
|Tom Daley
|Plymouth
|Matthew Dixon
|Plymouth
|Daniel Goodfellow
|Cambridge
|Matty Lee
|Leeds
|Jack Laugher
|Harrogate
|Chris Mears
|Reading
|James Denny
|Leeds
|Nicholas Robinson-Baker
|Farnborough
|Freddie Woodward
|Sheffield
|Oliver Dingley
|Harrogate
|Tonia Couch
|Plymouth
|Sarah Barrow
|Plymouth
|Rebecca Gallantree
|Chelmsford
|Hannah Starling
|Leeds
|Alicia Blagg
|Wakefield
|Victoria Vincent
|Plymouth
Gymnastics
Rebecca Downie, fresh from winning double bars gold at the European Championships in May, has been named in a 13-strong Gymnastics squad for Glasgow.
The squad includes 2012 Olympic bronze medallists Sam Oldham, Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas and Max Whitlock, alongside five-time European junior champion Nile Wilson in the men's artistic gymnastics team.
Smith had taken a break from the sport after winning individual silver as well as a team bronze at London, but returned to training to compete in Glasgow.
|Gymnastics
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Mimi Cesar
|Rhythmic Gymnastics Team
|Birmingham
|Lynne Hutchison
|Rhythmic Gymnastics Team
|Tokyo/Bath
|Stephani Sherlock
|Rhythmic Gymnastics Team
|Moscow
|Rebecca Downie
|Women’s Artistic Team
|Nottingham
|Claudia Fragapane
|Women’s Artistic Team
|Bristol
|Ruby Harrold
|Women’s Artistic Team
|Churchill, Bristol
|Kelly Simm
|Women’s Artistic Team
|Whiteley, Fareham
|Hannah Whelan
|Women’s Artistic Team
|Liverpool
|Sam Oldham
|Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team
|Nottingham
|Louis Smith
|Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team
|Peterborough
|Kristian Thomas
|Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team
|Wolverhampton
|Max Whitlock
|Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team
|Hemel Hempstead
|Nile Wilson
|Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team
|Leeds
Hockey
England's men's hockey team, which came fourth at the recent World Cup, contains a blend of youth and experience, with captain Barry Middleton in his third Games alongside nine Commonwealth debutants, including Dan Fox and Mark Gleghorne.
Middleton's side will be hoping to improve on fourth-placed finishes in the previous two Commonwealth Games.
The women's team will be led by Kate Richardson-Walsh, who will be competing in her fourth Games and has accumulated 321 international caps, and will be looking to recover after a disappointing 11th-placed finish at the World Cup.
|Men's Hockey
|Name
|Club
|From
|Position
|George Pinner
|Holcombe
|Ipswich
|Goalkeeper
|Iain Lewers
|Holcombe
|Belfast
|Defender
|Dan Fox
|Holcombe
|Godalming, Surrey
|Defender
|Tim Whiteman
|Beeston
|Bungay, Suffolk
|Midfield/Defender
|Barry Middleton
|Holcombe
|Doncaster
|Midfield/Forward
|Henry Weir
|Wimbledon
|Nantwich
|Midfield
|Ashley Jackson
|East Grinstead
|Tunbridge Wells
|Midfield/Forward
|Simon Mantell
|Reading
|Street, Somerset
|Forward
|Harry Martin
|Beeston
|Ipswich
|Midfield
|Nick Catlin
|Holcombe
|Marlow
|Midfield/Forward
|Alastair Brogdon
|Wimbledon
|Hale, Manchester
|Forward
|Michael Hoare
|Wimbledon
|Formby, Merseyside
|Defender
|David Condon
|East Grinstead
|Leicester
|Midfield
|Phil Roper
|Wimbledon
|Chester
|Forward
|Mark Gleghorne
|East Grinstead
|Antrim
|Forward
|Adam Dixon
|Beeston
|Nottingham
|Defender/Midfield
|Women's Hockey
|Name
|Club
|From
|Position
|Maddie Hinch
|Holcombe
|West Chiltington, Sussex
|Goalkeeper
|Giselle Ansley
|Surbiton
|Kingsbridge, Devon
|Defender
|Sophie Bray
|East Grinstead
|Surrey
|Forward
|Laura Unsworth
|Holcombe
|Sutton Coldfield
|Defender
|Lily Owsley
|Uni of Birmingham
|Bristol
|Forward
|Zoe Shipperley
|Buckingham
|Marsh Gibbon
|Defender
|Georgie Twigg
|Surbiton
|Lincoln
|Midfielder
|Ellie Watton
|Beeston
|Oakham
|Forward
|Susie Townsend
|Reading
|Egerton, Kent
|Midfielder
|Susie Gilbert
|Reading
|Lichfield
|Midfielder
|Kate Richardson-Walsh
|Reading
|Stockport
|Defender
|Hollie Webb
|Surbiton
|Belper, Derbyshire
|Defender
|Sam Quek
|Reading
|Wirral, Merseyside
|Defender
|Nicola White
|Leicester
|Oldham
|Forward
|Alex Danson
|Reading
|Odiham, Hampshire
|Forward
|Lucy Wood
|Holcombe
|Horsham, Sussex
|Forward
Judo
Judo makes its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, and England's 14-strong judoka squad includes Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons.
Colin Oates, 2013 European bronze medallist Ashley McKenzie and Kelly Edwards are the three other London Olympians chosen for Glasgow, while Jodie Myers is the youngest member of the squad at just 19.
|Judo
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Ashley McKenzie
|U60kg
|Queens Park
|Colin Oates
|U66kg
|North Lopham
|Jan Gosiewski
|U73kg
|Hounslow/Poland
|Owen Livesey
|U81kg
|St Helen’s
|Thomas Reed
|U81kg
|Devizes
|Gary Hall
|U90kg
|Bristol
|Danny Williams
|U73kg
|Shrewsbury
|Kelly Edwards
|U52kg
|Telford
|Nekoda Davis
|U57kg
|Acton, London/Walsall
|Faith Pitman
|U63kg
|Todmorden
|Megan Fletcher
|U70kg
|Wokingham
|Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown
|U78kg
|Tonbridge/Walsall
|Gemma Gibbons
|U78kg
|Greenwich, London
|Jodie Myers
|O78kg
|Moreton, Wirral
Lawn Bowls
Defending Commonwealth Games champions Ellen Falkner and Natalie Melmore have both been named in England's lawn bowls squad for Glasgow.
Falkner, alongside partner Amy Monkhouse, won gold in Delhi with a tie-break win over Malaysia, while Melmore returns to defend her singles title in a 15-strong squad.
|Lawn Bowls
|Name
|Discipline(s)
|From
|Ellen Falkner
|Women's Triples & Fours
|Wisbech, Cambridgeshire
|Sian Gordon
|Women's Triples & Fours
|Canterbury
|Natalie Melmore
|Women's Singles & Pairs
|Torquay
|Sophie Tolchard
|Women's Triples & Fours
|Torquay
|Jamie-Lea Winch
|Women's Pairs & Fours
|Northampton
|Stuart Airey
|Men's Triples & Fours
|Sunderland
|Jamie Chestney
|Men's Triples & Fours
|Kings Lynn
|Andrew Knapper
|Men's Pairs & Fours
|Taplow, Buckinghamshire
|John McGuinness
|Men's Triples & Fours
|Londonderry, N. Ireland/Buckinghamshire
|Sam Tolchard
|Men's Singles & Pairs
|Torquay
|Paul Brown
|B6/B7/B8 (Para) Triples
|Bristol
|David Fisher
|B6/ B7/B8 (Para) Triples
|Iserlohn, Germany/Colchester
|Bob Love
|B6/B7/B8 (Para) Triples
|Birmingham
|Doreen Flanders*
|B2/B3 (Para) Mixed Pair
|London
|Steven Simmons*
|B2/B3 (Para) Mixed Pair
|London
*Supported by Jeffrey Smith (Sawley, Derbyshire) and Moira Sheenhan (Nottingham)
Netball
Jade Clarke, of New Zealand's Canterbury Tactix, has taken over the England Netball team's captaincy in place of Pamela Cookey, who will miss the Commonwealth Games with an Achilles injury.
The squad, which will begin in Glasgow against Wales on 25 July, contains five members who play their netball in the ANZ Championships in Australia and New Zealand.
|Netball
|Name
|Position
|From
|Jade Clarke
|Wing Attack/Centre/Wing Defence
|Manchester
|Sara Bayman
|C/WD
|Manchester
|Ama Agbeze
|Goal Defence/Goalkeeper
|Selly Oak, Birmingham
|Eboni Beckford-Chambers
|GK/GD
|Solihull/Bristol
|Kadeen Corbin
|Goal Attack/Goal Shooter
|London/Hertfordshire
|Sasha Corbin
|WA/C
|London/Hertfordshire
|Rachel Dunn
|GS/GA
|London
|Stacey Francis
|GD/WD/GK
|Birmingham/Bath
|Serena Guthrie
|WD/C
|Jersey/Bath
|Joanne Harten
|GS/GA
|Harlow
|Helen Housby
|GA/GS
|Carlisle/Manchester
|Geva Mentor
|GK/GD
|Bournemouth
Rugby Sevens
England have selected a tried and tested rugby sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.
While some countries have chosen well-know full internationals, coach Simon Amor has decided to stick to the centrally-contracted squad that finished fourth in last season's Sevens World Series.
There is, though, a call-up for London Scottish No.8 Mark Bright, at the age of 35. The 12-man squad will be captained by Tom Mitchell and features Dan Norton, who is fifth on the all-time list of Sevens World Series try scorers.
There is also a place for Marcus Watson, older brother of England 15-a-side international Anthony.
|Rugby 7s
|Name
|Position
|Lives/From
|Daniel Bibby
|Fly-half
|London/Wigan
|John Brake
|Scrum-half
|Woking/London
|Mark Bright
|Forward
|Twickenham/Nelson, New Zealand
|Philip Burgess
|Forward
|Farnborough/Frimley, Surrey
|Michael Ellery
|Forward
|London/Penrith, Cumbria
|Charles Hayter
|Centre
|London/Bath
|Christian Lewis-Pratt
|Fly-half
|London/London
|Tom Mitchell
|Fly-half/Centre
|London/Cuckfield, Sussex
|Daniel Norton
|Wing
|Bristol/Gloucester
|Tom Powell
|Forward
|Weybridge/Rotherham
|James Rodwell
|Forward
|Chertsey, Surrey/Wendover
|Marcus Watson
|Fly-half
|Walton-on-Thames, Surrey/Hillingdon
Shooting
Current BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Amber Hill has been included in Team England's clay target shooting squad.
The 16-year-old from Berkshire became the youngest winner of a senior World Cup in skeet shooting, and is joined in the team by England's most decorated athlete Mick Gault.
Gault, who has won 17 Commonwealth Games medals, retired after Delhi 2010, but has been tempted out of retirement to compete in Glasgow.
|Shooting
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Matt French
|Clay Target
|Ickford, Buckinghamshire
|Mike Gilligan
|Clay Target
|Derby
|Sarah Gray
|Clay Target
|Woodchurch, Kent
|Aaron Heading
|Clay Target
|Kings Lynn
|Amber Hill
|Clay Target
|Windsor, Berkshire
|Charlotte Kerwood
|Clay Target
|Cuckfield, West Sussex
|Rachel Parish
|Clay Target
|Worcester/Nottingham
|Caroline Povey
|Clay Target
|Matlock
|Steve Scott
|Clay Target
|Lewisham
|Dave Sipling
|Clay Target
|Scunthorpe
|Rory Warlow
|Clay Target
|Plymouth
|David Luckman
|Full Bore
|Bristol
|Parag Patel
|Full Bore
|Cobham, Surrey
|Sheree Cox
|Small-bore Rifle
|Ashford, Middlesex
|Lina Jones
|Small-bore Rifle
|Redhill, Surrey
|Sharon Lee
|Small-bore Rifle
|Leicester
|Kenny Parr
|Small-bore Rifle
|Sutton, London
|Hannah Pugsley
|Small-bore Rifle
|Lightwater, Surrey
|Dan Rivers
|Small-bore Rifle
|Didcot, Oxfordshire
|Larissa Sykes
|Small-bore Rifle
|Haverhill, Suffolk
|Gerri Buckley
|Small-bore Pistol
|Snaith, East Yorkshire/York
|Kristian Callaghan
|Small-bore Pistol
|Midgham, Reading
|Mick Gault
|Small-bore Pistol
|Dereham, Norfolk
|Victoria Mullin
|Small-bore Pistol
|Woking, Surrey
|Stewart Nangle
|Small-bore Pistol
|Bacup, Lancashire
Squash
Team England will be hoping to continue their strong showing in squash in recent Commonwealth Games, having topped the medals table in Delhi with six, including golds for world champion Nick Matthew in the men's singles and doubles alongside Adrian Grant.
Sheffield's Matthew and London's Grant will have the chance to defend their medals in Glasgow, while James Willstrop and Peter Barker, who won silver and bronze in 2010, are also named.
In the women's discipline, much of England's hopes lie with 2010 singles and doubles silver medallist Jenny Duncalf and world champion Laura Massaro.
|Squash
|Name
|Discipline(s)
|From
|Peter Barker
|Men's Singles & Mixed Doubles
|London
|Emma Beddoes
|Women's Singles
|Warwickshire/Leeds
|Jenny Duncalf
|Women's Singles & Women's Doubles
|Netherlands/Harrogate, North Yorkshire
|Adrian Grant
|Men's Doubles
|London
|Sarah Kippax
|Mixed Doubles
|Chester/Halifax
|Laura Massaro
|Women's Singles & Women's Doubles
|Great Yarmouth
|Nick Matthew
|Men's Singles & Men's Doubles
|Sheffield
|Daryl Selby
|Men's Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Essex
|Alison Waters
|Women's Singles, Women's Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|London
|James Willstrop
|Men's Singles & Men's Doubles
|North Walsham, Norfolk
Swimming
Francesca Halsall, 2010 Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly champion, has been picked as part England 39-strong swimming squad, hoping to defend her title.
Double Commonwealth champion Liam Tancock has also been chosen, as has Paralympic Champion Ollie Hynd.
|Swimming
|Name
|From
|Aimee Willmott
|Middlesbrough
|Amelia Maughan
|Hammersmith
|Amy Smith
|Kidderminster
|Danielle Lowe
|Birkenhead
|Eleanor Faulkner
|Sheffield
|Elena Sheridan
|Chadwell Heath, London
|Elizabeth Simmonds
|Beverley/Lincoln
|Francesca Halsall
|Liverpool
|Jessica Fullalove
|Oldham/Rochdale
|Jessica Lloyd
|Oldham
|Lauren Quigley
|Stockport
|Molly Renshaw
|Mansfield
|Rachael Kelly
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Rebecca Turner
|Rotherham
|Siobhan-Marie O'Connor
|Bath
|Sophie Allen
|Lincoln
|Sophie Taylor
|Sheffield
|Tilly Gray
|Swindon
|Stephanie Slater
|Preston
|Adam Barrett
|Reading
|Adam Brown
|Hatfield
|Adam Peaty
|Uttoxeter
|Andrew Willis
|Frimley, Surrey
|Benjamin Proud
|London/Plymouth
|Chris Walker-Hebborn
|Enfield
|Daniel Fogg
|Edmonton
|James Disney-May
|Chertsey
|James Guy
|Bury
|James Wilby
|Glasgow
|Jay Lelliott
|Dorchester
|Joseph Roebuck
|Rotherham
|Joshua Walsh
|Blackburn
|Lewis Coleman
|Bury
|Liam Tancock
|Exeter
|Max Litchfield
|Pontefract
|Nicholas Grainger
|Rotherham
|Roberto Pavoni
|Harold Wood
|Thomas Hamer
|Rossendale
|Oliver Hynd
|Sutton-in-Ashfield
Table Tennis
Five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Andrew Baggaley - the home nations' most decorated table tennis player - has been chosen to represent England as his fourth Games.
Men's national champion Liam Pitchford - ranked 55th in the world - will be looking to improve on his silver and bronze from Delhi, while husband and wife duo Paul and Joanna Drinkhall have been selected after their mixed doubles bronze in 2010.
There is also a place for 15-year-old Tin-Tin Ho, Britain's leading junior player, whose father named her after the initials of the sport.
|Table Tennis
|Name
|From
|Andrew Baggaley
|Northampton/Milton Keynes
|Joanna Drinkhall
|Chertsey, Surrey
|Paul Drinkhall
|Middlesbrough/Chertsey, Surrey
|Hannah Hicks
|Swindon/Kettering
|Tin-Tin Ho
|London
|Karina Le Fevre
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Liam Pitchford
|Chesterfield
|Daniel Reed
|Northallerton/Yarm, Teesside
|Kelly Sibley
|Leamington Spa/Sheffield
|Samuel Walker
|Sutton in Ashfield/Worksop
Triathlon
Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee and his brother Jonathan will compete at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Glasgow, and will be joined by former national champion Aaron Harris.
World Championship silver medallist Jodie Stimpson, Vicky Holland and Lucy Hall will race in the women's event at Strathclyde Country Park.
|Triathlon
|Name
|From
|Alistair Brownlee
|Leeds
|Jonathan Brownlee
|Leeds
|Aaron Harris
|Bideford, Hampshire
|Lucy Hall
|Lutterworth, Leicestershire
|Victoria Holland
|Gloucester
|Jodie Stimpson
|Oldbury, West Midlands
Weightlifting and powerlifting
Zoe Smith, England's first female Commonwealth Games weightlifting medallist at Delhi 2010 when she won bronze, has been included in a youthful looking 16-strong weightlifting and powerlifting squad for Glasgow, despite recently struggling with injury.
Smith is joined in the team by 15-year-old Rebekah Tiler, who became the youngest weightlifter to win a senior women's title in May.
Former Miss England contestant Sarah Davies has also been chosen, in the 63kg class.
|Weightlifting and powerlifting
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Natalie Blake
|Lightweight Powerlifting
|Newark
|Ali Jawad
|Lightweight Powerlifting
|Leeds
|Joanne Calvino
|48kg
|London
|Zoe Smith
|58kg
|Greenwich
|Emily Godley
|63kg
|Farnborough
|Sarah Davies
|63kg
|Preston/Leeds
|Rebekah Tiler
|69kg
|Bradford
|Mercy Brown
|75kg
|London
|Jaswant Shergill
|62kg
|Birmingham
|Christopher Freebury
|69kg
|Derby
|Shaun Clegg
|77kg
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Jack Oliver
|77kg
|Sidcup
|Bradley Burrowes
|85kg
|Bristol
|Owen Boxall
|94kg
|Dartford
|Sonny Webster
|94kg
|Ivybridge, Devon/Bristol
|Ben Watson
|105kg
|Oxford
Wrestling
European bronze medallist Olga Butkevych and double European silver medallist Yana Rattigan, both born in Ukraine, have been chosen to represent England at wrestling in Glasgow.
Leon Rattigan and Oleksandr Madyarchyk, two medallists at the last Commonwealth Games, are also included, as is Rattigan's Ukraine-born wife Yana.
|Wrestling
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Olga Butkevych
|Women’s 58kg
|Zaporizhia, Ukraine/Manchester
|Chinu Chinu
|Men’s 125kg
|Ludhiana, India/Oldbury
|Sophie Edwards
|Women’s 75kg
|Warrington
|Michael Grundy
|Men’s 74kg
|Billinge
|Sarah Grundy
|Women’s 58kg
|Wigan
|Oleksandr Madyarchyk
|Men’s 61kg
|Khust, Ukraine/Sale
|Louisa Porogovksa
|Women’s 55kg
|Preston
|George Ramm
|Men’s 61kg
|Bolton
|Leon Rattigan
|Men’s 97kg
|Bristol/Manchester
|Yana Rattigan
|Women’s 48kg
|Khmelnitsky, Ukraine/Manchester
|Philip Roberts
|Men’s 65kg
|Bolton
|Chloe Spiteri
|Women’s 63kg
|Leytonstone
|Omar Tafail
|Men’s 57kg
|London