Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014: England's team

Christine Ohuruogu
World 400m champion Ohuruogu has been chosen for England's Commonwealth Games squad
Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games
Dates: 23 July - 3 August

Team England head to the 2014 Commonwealth Games hoping to improve on a third-placed finish in Delhi 2010.

The team's 142 medals, including 38 gold, 58 silver and 46 bronze saw them finish highest of all the home nations, only behind Australia and hosts India in the medals table.

BBC Sport takes a comprehensive look at the athletes chosen to represent England in Glasgow.

Athletics

Greg Rutherford
Greg Rutherford won the long jump at London 2012 with a leap of 8.31m

Olympic gold medal winners Christine Ohuruogu and Greg Rutherford have both been selected in England's athletics squad to compete in Glasgow.

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah had been due to run in both the 5,000 and 10,000m - the events in which he is reigning Olympic and World champion - but pulled out on the opening day of the Games after failing to recover from a recent illness.

Rutherford has been selected after breaking the British long jump record, while Ohuruogu will only compete in the 4x400m relay, despite being World champion at the individual event.

However, sprinter Chijindu Ujah, who ran the 100m in 9.96 seconds on 8 June, has not been picked as BBC Sport understands he was not considered for the event because his effort came after the qualification cut-off period ended on 1 June.

Athletics
NameDisciplineFrom/Lives
Harry Aikines-AryeeteyMen's 100mCarshalton/Loughborough
Adam GemiliMen's 100mDartford
Richard KiltyMen's 100mStockton-on-Tees
Daniel HookerT37 Men's 100mLondon
Ashleigh NelsonWomen's 100mStoke-on-Trent/London
Asha PhilipWomen's 100mLondon
Bianca WilliamsWomen's 100mLondon
Selina LittT11/12 Women's 100mLeicestershire
Ryan Henry-AsquithT11/T12 Women's 100m (Guide)Birmingham
Chris ClarkeMen's 200mMilton Keynes/London
James EllingtonMen's 200mLondon/Loughborough
Danny TalbotMen's 200mTrowbridge/Bath
Anyika OnouraWomen's 200mLiverpool/Loughborough
Jodie WilliamsWomen's 200mWelwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
Michael BinghamMen's 400mUSA
Nigel LevineMen's 400m Bedford/Uxbridge
Martyn RooneyMen's 400mLondon/Loughborough
Margaret AdeoyeWomen's 400mNigeria/London
Shana CoxWomen's 400mNorth Carolina
Kelly MasseyWomen's 400mManchester
Andrew OsagieMen's 800mHarlow/London
Michael RimmerMen's 800mSouthport/Manchester
Jessica JuddWomen's 800mChelmsford/Canvey Island
Jenny MeadowsWomen's 800mWigan
Marilyn OkoroWomen's 800m London/USA
Lee EmanuelMen's 1500m Sussex/USA
Charlie GriceMen's 1500mBrighton/London
Richard PetersMen's 1500mBristol
Will SmithT54 Men's 1500mNorwich
David WeirT54 Men's 1500mWallington
Hannah EnglandWomen's 1500mOxford/Birmingham
Jemma SimpsonWomen's 1500mCornwall/Oregon
Laura WeightmanWomen's 1500mAlnwick/Leeds
Jade JonesT53/54 Women's 1500mMiddlesbrough
Lauren RowlesT53/54 Women's 1500mWorcestershire
Shelly WoodsT53/54 Women's 1500mLancashire
Thomas FarrellMen's 5000mCarlisle/Oklahoma
Andy VernonMen's 5000mTeddington
Helen ClitheroeWomen's 5000mPreston
Emelia GoreckaWomen's 5000mBookham
Jo PaveyWomen's 5000mDevon
Kate AveryWomen's 10,000mDurham
Jonny MellorMen's 10,000mLiverpool
Julia BleasdaleWomen's 10,000mTeddington
Sonia SamuelsWomen's 10,000mWallsend, Tyneside/Loughborough
Ben MoreauMen's MarathonAldershot/London
Nicholas TorryMen's MarathonLondon
Steven WayMen's MarathonPoole
Louise DamenWomen's MarathonBournemouth/Winchester
Alyson DixonWomen's MarathonSunderland
Amy WhiteheadWomen's MarathonManchester/Nottingham
Lawrence ClarkeMen's 110m HurdlesLondon/Bath
William SharmanMen's 110m HurdlesNorthamptonshire/Long Eaton
Andrew TurnerMen's 110m HurdlesNottingham/Surrey
Tiffany PorterWomen's 100m HurdlesUSA
Serita SolomonWomen's 100m HurdlesOrpington
Niall FlanneryMen's 400m HurdlesGateshead/Essex
Sebastian RodgerMen's 400m HurdlesEastbourne/Bath
Richard YatesMen's 400m HurdlesSheffield/Sale
Laura WakeWomen's 400m HurdlesHertfordshire
Hayley McLeanWomen's 400m HurdlesEssex
Ese OkoroWomen's 400m HurdlesWalsall/USA
Luke GunnMen's 3,000m SteeplechaseDerby/Birmingham
James WilkinsonMen's 3,000m SteeplechaseLeeds/Loughborough
Rachel BamfordWomen's 3,000m SteeplechaseLeeds
Pippa WoolvenWomen's 3,000m SteeplechaseWycombe/Birmingham
Andy RobertsonMen's 4 x 100m Cheshire
Mark Lewis-FrancisMen's 4 x 100mBirmingham
Louise BloorWomen's 4 x 100m Rotherham
Hayley JonesWomen's 4 x 100m Wigan
Sophie PappsWomen's 4 x 100m Berkshire/Bath
Daniel AwdeMen's 4 x 400m Woodford Green
Matthew Hudson-SmithMen's 4 x 400m Birmingham
Conrad WilliamsMen's 4 x 400mLondon
Emily DiamondWomen's 4 x 400m Bristol
Christine OhuruoguWomen's 4 x 400m London
Victoria OhuruoguWomen's 4 x 400m London
Chris BakerMen's High JumpManchester/Loughborough
Martyn BernardMen's High JumpWakefield/London
Tom ParsonsMen's High JumpBirmingham
Bethan PartridgeWomen's High JumpTelford/Birmingham
Isobel PooleyWomen's High JumpHampshire/Loughborough
Luke CuttsMen's Pole VaultBarnsley/Rotherham
Max EavesMen's Pole VaultBerkshire/Preston
Steve LewisMen's Pole VaultStaffordshire/USA
Katie ByresWomen's Pole VaultManchester/Loughborough
Sally ScottWomen's Pole VaultLoughborough
JJ JegedeMen's Long JumpLondon
Greg RutherfordMen's Long JumpMilton Keynes
Chris TomlinsonMen's Long JumpMiddlesbrough
Shara ProctorWomen's Long JumpAnguilla/Loughborough
Jazmin SawyersWomen's Long JumpStoke-on-Trent/Bristol
Lorraine UgenWomen's Long JumpKent/Texas
Fiona ClarkeF37/F38 Women's Long JumpBirmingham
Bethany WoodwardF37/F38 Women's Long JumpRingwood, Hampshire/Loughborough
Nathan DouglasMen's Triple JumpOxford/Birmingham
Nathan FoxMen's Triple JumpLondon
Phillips IdowuMen's Triple JumpLondon/Australia
Yamile AldamaWomen's Triple JumpSudbury, London
Chioma MatthewsWomen's Triple JumpLondon
Laura SamuelWomen's Triple JumpBirmingham/Leicester
Scott RiderMen's ShotKent
Eden FrancisWomen's Shot & DiscusBirmingham/Leicester
Sophie McKinnaWomen's ShotNorfolk
Rachel WalladerWomen's ShotBerkshire/Grantham
Carl MyerscoughMen's DiscusBlackpool/California
Tom NormanMen's DiscusLondon
Daniel GreavesF42/44 Men's DiscusLoughborough
Jade LallyWomen's Discus Horsham
Nick MillerMen's HammerLondon
Alexander SmithMen's HammerHull
Amir WilliamsonMen's HammerEssex
Shaunagh BrownWomen's HammerGillingham
Sophie HitchonWomen's Hammer Burnley/Loughborough
Sarah HoltWomen's HammerDewsbury/Loughborough
Joe DunderdaleMen's JavelinLincolnshire/Sheffield
Benji PearsonMen's JavelinWolverhampton
Isabelle JeffsWomen's JavelinTaunton
Freya JonesWomen's JavelinEastleigh
Goldie SayersWomen's JavelinSuffolk/London
Martin BrockmanDecathlonKent/London
Ashley BryantDecathlonSlough/London
John LaneDecathlonSheffield
Grace ClementsHeptathlonKent/London
Jessica TaylorHeptathlonNorth Yorkshire

Badminton

[L-R] Rajiv Ouseph, Lee Chong Wei and Parapulli Kashyap
Ouseph (left) with Malaysia's gold medallist Lee Chong Wei and India's bronze winner Parapulli Kashyap

Londoner Rajiv Ouseph, men's singles silver medallist in Delhi, will be hoping to go one better in Glasgow after being chosen to represent England at the Games for the second time.

Men's doubles silver medallists in Delhi, Anthony Clark and Nathan Robertson, have both since retired, so Chris Adcock and Chris Langridge are to take up their mantel.

Adcock and his wife Gabby, meanwhile, will become the first married couple to compete in England's badminton team at the Commonwealths, after being named as one of two mixed doubles teams in a 10-strong squad for Glasgow.

Badminton
NameDiscipline(s)Born/Lived
Chris AdcockMixed Doubles & Men's DoublesLeicester/Milton Keynes
Gabby AdcockMixed Doubles & Women's DoublesLeeds/Milton Keynes
Andrew EllisMen's DoublesLeeds
Chris LangridgeMixed Doubles & Men's DoublesEpsom
Peter MillsMen's DoublesNottingham
Heather OlverMixed Doubles & Women's DoublesEastbourne
Rajiv OusephMen's SinglesHounslow, London
Kate RobertshawWomen's DoublesLeeds
Lauren SmithWomen's DoublesCarlisle
Sarah WalkerWomen's SinglesBasildon

Boxing

Nicola Adams
Adams became the first ever woman to win an Olympic boxing gold at London 2012

Olympic champion Nicola Adams, 2014 European championship silver medallist Natasha Jonas, and 2012 World champion Savannah Marshall are the three women selected to represent England as female boxing makes its Commonwealth Games debut.

Antony Fowler, 2013 World Championship middleweight bronze medallist, and European Championship silver medallists flyweight Charlie Edwards and super-heavyweight Joe Joyce are included in the men's team.

Boxing
NameCategoryFrom
Nicola Adams51kgLeeds
Qais Ashfaq56kgLeeds
Warren Baister91kgSunderland
Charlie Edwards52kgCroydon
Scott Fitzgerald69kgPreston
Antony Fowler75kgLiverpool
Natasha Jonas60kgLiverpool
Joe Joyce91+kgLondon
Savannah Marshall75kgHartlepool
Sam Maxwell64kgLiverpool
Pat McCormack60kgWashington

Cycling

Sir Bradley Wiggins
Wiggins has not competed in this year's Tour de France

Sir Bradley Wiggins is one of eight Olympic champions to have been selected in Team England's cycling squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell, Dani King, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes are included in the track team for events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, while Wiggins will be part of the men's track team.

London Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Armitstead is one of seven riders chosen for the women's road race, while two-time World Champion Sophie Thornhill will be piloted by Helen Scott as para-cycling makes its Commonwealth Games bow.

Cycling
NameDisciplineFrom
Lizzie ArmitsteadWomen's Track EnduranceOtley, West Yorkshire
Dani KingWomen's Track EnduranceSouthampton
Joanna RowsellWomen's Track EnduranceCheam, Surrey
Laura TrottWomen's Track EnduranceHarlow, Essex
Steven BurkeMen's Track EnduranceColne, Lancashire
Ed ClancyMen's Track EnduranceHolmfirth, West Yorkshire
Jon DibbenMen's Track EnduranceSouthampton
Andy TennantMen's Track EnduranceWolverhampton
Dannielle KhanWomen's Track SprintSolihull
Jess VarnishWomen's Track SprintBromsgrove
Vicky WilliamsonWomen's Track SprintNorfolk
Matt CramptonMen's Track SprintManchester
Kian EmadiMen's Track SprintStoke-on-Trent
Philip HindesMen's Track SprintKrefield, Germany/Manchester
Jason KennyMen's Track SprintBolton
Sir Bradley WigginsMen's Team PursuitLancashire/London
Sophie ThornhillPara Cycling TandemStockport
Helen Scott (Pilot)Para Cycling TandemHalesowen
Alice BarnesWomen's Mountain BikeNorthamptonshire
Beth CrumptonWomen's Mountain BikeWorcestershire
Annie LastWomen's Mountain BikeDerbyshire
Liam KilleenMen's Mountain BikeMalvern
Paul OldhamMen's Mountain BikeColne, Lancashire
Lizzie ArmitsteadWomen's RoadOtley, West Yorkshire
Hannah BarnesWomen's RoadNorthamptonshire
Lucy GarnerWomen's RoadLeicestershire
Dani KingWomen's RoadSouthampton
Emma PooleyWomen's RoadNorwich
Joanna RowsellWomen's RoadCheam, Surrey
Laura TrottWomen's RoadHarlow, Essex
Stephen CummingsMen's RoadThe Wirral
Russ DowningMen's RoadRotherham
Alex DowsettMen's RoadChelmsford
Tom MosesMen's RoadKeighley, West Yorkshire
Ian StannardMen's RoadChelmsford
Andy TennantMen's RoadWolverhampton
Scott ThwaitesMen's RoadIlkley, West Yorkshire

Diving

Tom Daley
Daley recently moved his training base from hometown Plymouth to London

Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley is the stand-out name in Team England's 15-strong diving squad for Glasgow.

Daley won gold on the 10m platform and Synchro in Delhi, while other big names include European silver medallists Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow - also from Plymouth - who will be competing in their third Games, and former World Junior Champion Jack Laugher.

Victoria Vincent was a late addition to the squad, after needing confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation that the 13-year-old was eligible to compete.

Diving
NameFrom
Tom DaleyPlymouth
Matthew Dixon Plymouth
Daniel GoodfellowCambridge
Matty LeeLeeds
Jack LaugherHarrogate
Chris MearsReading
James DennyLeeds
Nicholas Robinson-BakerFarnborough
Freddie WoodwardSheffield
Oliver DingleyHarrogate
Tonia CouchPlymouth
Sarah BarrowPlymouth
Rebecca GallantreeChelmsford
Hannah StarlingLeeds
Alicia BlaggWakefield
Victoria VincentPlymouth

Gymnastics

Rebecca Downie
Downie became the first British woman other than Beth Tweddle to win an individual European title in May

Rebecca Downie, fresh from winning double bars gold at the European Championships in May, has been named in a 13-strong Gymnastics squad for Glasgow.

The squad includes 2012 Olympic bronze medallists Sam Oldham, Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas and Max Whitlock, alongside five-time European junior champion Nile Wilson in the men's artistic gymnastics team.

Smith had taken a break from the sport after winning individual silver as well as a team bronze at London, but returned to training to compete in Glasgow.

Gymnastics
NameDisciplineFrom
Mimi CesarRhythmic Gymnastics TeamBirmingham
Lynne HutchisonRhythmic Gymnastics TeamTokyo/Bath
Stephani SherlockRhythmic Gymnastics TeamMoscow
Rebecca DownieWomen’s Artistic TeamNottingham
Claudia FragapaneWomen’s Artistic TeamBristol
Ruby HarroldWomen’s Artistic TeamChurchill, Bristol
Kelly SimmWomen’s Artistic TeamWhiteley, Fareham
Hannah WhelanWomen’s Artistic TeamLiverpool
Sam OldhamMen's Artistic Gymnastics TeamNottingham
Louis SmithMen's Artistic Gymnastics TeamPeterborough
Kristian ThomasMen's Artistic Gymnastics TeamWolverhampton
Max WhitlockMen's Artistic Gymnastics TeamHemel Hempstead
Nile WilsonMen's Artistic Gymnastics TeamLeeds

Hockey

Barry Middleton
Captain Barry Middleton is the most capped Great Britain and England player of all time

England's men's hockey team, which came fourth at the recent World Cup, contains a blend of youth and experience, with captain Barry Middleton in his third Games alongside nine Commonwealth debutants, including Dan Fox and Mark Gleghorne.

Middleton's side will be hoping to improve on fourth-placed finishes in the previous two Commonwealth Games.

The women's team will be led by Kate Richardson-Walsh, who will be competing in her fourth Games and has accumulated 321 international caps, and will be looking to recover after a disappointing 11th-placed finish at the World Cup.

Men's Hockey
NameClubFromPosition
George PinnerHolcombeIpswichGoalkeeper
Iain LewersHolcombeBelfastDefender
Dan FoxHolcombeGodalming, SurreyDefender
Tim WhitemanBeestonBungay, SuffolkMidfield/Defender
Barry MiddletonHolcombeDoncasterMidfield/Forward
Henry WeirWimbledonNantwichMidfield
Ashley JacksonEast GrinsteadTunbridge WellsMidfield/Forward
Simon MantellReadingStreet, SomersetForward
Harry MartinBeestonIpswichMidfield
Nick CatlinHolcombeMarlowMidfield/Forward
Alastair BrogdonWimbledonHale, ManchesterForward
Michael HoareWimbledonFormby, MerseysideDefender
David CondonEast GrinsteadLeicesterMidfield
Phil RoperWimbledonChesterForward
Mark GleghorneEast GrinsteadAntrimForward
Adam DixonBeestonNottinghamDefender/Midfield
Women's Hockey
NameClubFromPosition
Maddie HinchHolcombeWest Chiltington, SussexGoalkeeper
Giselle AnsleySurbitonKingsbridge, DevonDefender
Sophie BrayEast GrinsteadSurreyForward
Laura UnsworthHolcombeSutton ColdfieldDefender
Lily OwsleyUni of BirminghamBristolForward
Zoe ShipperleyBuckinghamMarsh GibbonDefender
Georgie TwiggSurbitonLincolnMidfielder
Ellie WattonBeestonOakhamForward
Susie TownsendReadingEgerton, KentMidfielder
Susie GilbertReadingLichfieldMidfielder
Kate Richardson-WalshReadingStockportDefender
Hollie WebbSurbitonBelper, DerbyshireDefender
Sam QuekReadingWirral, MerseysideDefender
Nicola WhiteLeicesterOldhamForward
Alex DansonReadingOdiham, HampshireForward
Lucy WoodHolcombeHorsham, SussexForward

Judo

Gemma Gibbons
Gibbons became Great Britain's first Olympic judo medallist for 12 years at London 2012

Judo makes its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, and England's 14-strong judoka squad includes Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons.

Colin Oates, 2013 European bronze medallist Ashley McKenzie and Kelly Edwards are the three other London Olympians chosen for Glasgow, while Jodie Myers is the youngest member of the squad at just 19.

Judo
NameDisciplineFrom
Ashley McKenzieU60kgQueens Park
Colin OatesU66kgNorth Lopham
Jan GosiewskiU73kgHounslow/Poland
Owen LiveseyU81kgSt Helen’s
Thomas ReedU81kgDevizes
Gary HallU90kgBristol
Danny WilliamsU73kgShrewsbury
Kelly EdwardsU52kgTelford
Nekoda DavisU57kgActon, London/Walsall
Faith PitmanU63kgTodmorden
Megan FletcherU70kgWokingham
Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown U78kgTonbridge/Walsall
Gemma GibbonsU78kgGreenwich, London
Jodie MyersO78kgMoreton, Wirral

Lawn Bowls

Ellen Falkner (L) with Amy Monkhouse
Ellen Falkner (L) with Amy Monkhouse after winning women's pairs gold in Delhi

Defending Commonwealth Games champions Ellen Falkner and Natalie Melmore have both been named in England's lawn bowls squad for Glasgow.

Falkner, alongside partner Amy Monkhouse, won gold in Delhi with a tie-break win over Malaysia, while Melmore returns to defend her singles title in a 15-strong squad.

Lawn Bowls
NameDiscipline(s)From
Ellen FalknerWomen's Triples & FoursWisbech, Cambridgeshire
Sian GordonWomen's Triples & FoursCanterbury
Natalie MelmoreWomen's Singles & PairsTorquay
Sophie TolchardWomen's Triples & FoursTorquay
Jamie-Lea WinchWomen's Pairs & FoursNorthampton
Stuart AireyMen's Triples & FoursSunderland
Jamie ChestneyMen's Triples & FoursKings Lynn
Andrew KnapperMen's Pairs & FoursTaplow, Buckinghamshire
John McGuinnessMen's Triples & FoursLondonderry, N. Ireland/Buckinghamshire
Sam TolchardMen's Singles & PairsTorquay
Paul BrownB6/B7/B8 (Para) TriplesBristol
David FisherB6/ B7/B8 (Para) TriplesIserlohn, Germany/Colchester
Bob LoveB6/B7/B8 (Para) TriplesBirmingham
Doreen Flanders*B2/B3 (Para) Mixed PairLondon
Steven Simmons*B2/B3 (Para) Mixed PairLondon

*Supported by Jeffrey Smith (Sawley, Derbyshire) and Moira Sheenhan (Nottingham)

Netball

Jade Clarke
Jade Clarke was part of the squad that won bronze in 2006 and 2010

Jade Clarke, of New Zealand's Canterbury Tactix, has taken over the England Netball team's captaincy in place of Pamela Cookey, who will miss the Commonwealth Games with an Achilles injury.

The squad, which will begin in Glasgow against Wales on 25 July, contains five members who play their netball in the ANZ Championships in Australia and New Zealand.

Netball
NamePositionFrom
Jade ClarkeWing Attack/Centre/Wing DefenceManchester
Sara BaymanC/WDManchester
Ama AgbezeGoal Defence/GoalkeeperSelly Oak, Birmingham
Eboni Beckford-ChambersGK/GDSolihull/Bristol
Kadeen CorbinGoal Attack/Goal ShooterLondon/Hertfordshire
Sasha CorbinWA/CLondon/Hertfordshire
Rachel DunnGS/GALondon
Stacey FrancisGD/WD/GKBirmingham/Bath
Serena GuthrieWD/CJersey/Bath
Joanne HartenGS/GAHarlow
Helen HousbyGA/GSCarlisle/Manchester
Geva MentorGK/GDBournemouth

Rugby Sevens

England rugby 7s captain Tom Mitchell
England captain Tom Mitchell was the top point-scorer in the 2013-14 World Sevens Series

England have selected a tried and tested rugby sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

While some countries have chosen well-know full internationals, coach Simon Amor has decided to stick to the centrally-contracted squad that finished fourth in last season's Sevens World Series.

There is, though, a call-up for London Scottish No.8 Mark Bright, at the age of 35. The 12-man squad will be captained by Tom Mitchell and features Dan Norton, who is fifth on the all-time list of Sevens World Series try scorers.

There is also a place for Marcus Watson, older brother of England 15-a-side international Anthony.

Rugby 7s
NamePositionLives/From
Daniel BibbyFly-halfLondon/Wigan
John BrakeScrum-halfWoking/London
Mark BrightForwardTwickenham/Nelson, New Zealand
Philip BurgessForwardFarnborough/Frimley, Surrey
Michael ElleryForwardLondon/Penrith, Cumbria
Charles HayterCentreLondon/Bath
Christian Lewis-PrattFly-halfLondon/London
Tom MitchellFly-half/CentreLondon/Cuckfield, Sussex
Daniel NortonWingBristol/Gloucester
Tom PowellForwardWeybridge/Rotherham
James RodwellForwardChertsey, Surrey/Wendover
Marcus WatsonFly-halfWalton-on-Thames, Surrey/Hillingdon

Shooting

Amber Hill
Hill is part of an 11-strong clay target shooting squad

Current BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Amber Hill has been included in Team England's clay target shooting squad.

The 16-year-old from Berkshire became the youngest winner of a senior World Cup in skeet shooting, and is joined in the team by England's most decorated athlete Mick Gault.

Gault, who has won 17 Commonwealth Games medals, retired after Delhi 2010, but has been tempted out of retirement to compete in Glasgow.

Shooting
NameDisciplineFrom
Matt FrenchClay TargetIckford, Buckinghamshire
Mike GilliganClay TargetDerby
Sarah GrayClay TargetWoodchurch, Kent
Aaron HeadingClay TargetKings Lynn
Amber HillClay TargetWindsor, Berkshire
Charlotte KerwoodClay TargetCuckfield, West Sussex
Rachel ParishClay TargetWorcester/Nottingham
Caroline PoveyClay TargetMatlock
Steve ScottClay TargetLewisham
Dave SiplingClay TargetScunthorpe
Rory WarlowClay TargetPlymouth
David Luckman Full BoreBristol
Parag Patel Full BoreCobham, Surrey
Sheree Cox Small-bore RifleAshford, Middlesex
Lina Jones Small-bore RifleRedhill, Surrey
Sharon LeeSmall-bore RifleLeicester
Kenny Parr Small-bore RifleSutton, London
Hannah PugsleySmall-bore RifleLightwater, Surrey
Dan Rivers Small-bore RifleDidcot, Oxfordshire 
Larissa Sykes Small-bore RifleHaverhill, Suffolk 
Gerri Buckley Small-bore PistolSnaith, East Yorkshire/York
Kristian Callaghan Small-bore PistolMidgham, Reading
Mick Gault Small-bore PistolDereham, Norfolk
Victoria Mullin Small-bore PistolWoking, Surrey
Stewart NangleSmall-bore PistolBacup, Lancashire

Squash

Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew
Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew have four World Championships between them

Team England will be hoping to continue their strong showing in squash in recent Commonwealth Games, having topped the medals table in Delhi with six, including golds for world champion Nick Matthew in the men's singles and doubles alongside Adrian Grant.

Sheffield's Matthew and London's Grant will have the chance to defend their medals in Glasgow, while James Willstrop and Peter Barker, who won silver and bronze in 2010, are also named.

In the women's discipline, much of England's hopes lie with 2010 singles and doubles silver medallist Jenny Duncalf and world champion Laura Massaro.

Squash
NameDiscipline(s)From
Peter BarkerMen's Singles & Mixed DoublesLondon
Emma BeddoesWomen's SinglesWarwickshire/Leeds
Jenny DuncalfWomen's Singles & Women's DoublesNetherlands/Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Adrian GrantMen's DoublesLondon
Sarah KippaxMixed DoublesChester/Halifax
Laura MassaroWomen's Singles & Women's DoublesGreat Yarmouth
Nick MatthewMen's Singles & Men's DoublesSheffield
Daryl SelbyMen's Doubles & Mixed DoublesEssex
Alison Waters Women's Singles, Women's Doubles & Mixed DoublesLondon
James WillstropMen's Singles & Men's DoublesNorth Walsham, Norfolk

Swimming

Francesca Halsall
Francesca Halsall won five medals, including one gold, in Delhi

Francesca Halsall, 2010 Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly champion, has been picked as part England 39-strong swimming squad, hoping to defend her title.

Double Commonwealth champion Liam Tancock has also been chosen, as has Paralympic Champion Ollie Hynd.

Swimming
NameFrom
Aimee WillmottMiddlesbrough
Amelia MaughanHammersmith
Amy SmithKidderminster
Danielle LoweBirkenhead
Eleanor FaulknerSheffield
Elena SheridanChadwell Heath, London
Elizabeth SimmondsBeverley/Lincoln
Francesca HalsallLiverpool
Jessica FullaloveOldham/Rochdale
Jessica LloydOldham
Lauren QuigleyStockport
Molly RenshawMansfield
Rachael KellyStoke-on-Trent
Rebecca TurnerRotherham
Siobhan-Marie O'ConnorBath
Sophie AllenLincoln
Sophie TaylorSheffield
Tilly GraySwindon
Stephanie SlaterPreston
Adam BarrettReading
Adam BrownHatfield
Adam PeatyUttoxeter
Andrew WillisFrimley, Surrey
Benjamin ProudLondon/Plymouth
Chris Walker-HebbornEnfield
Daniel FoggEdmonton
James Disney-MayChertsey
James GuyBury
James WilbyGlasgow
Jay LelliottDorchester
Joseph RoebuckRotherham
Joshua WalshBlackburn
Lewis ColemanBury
Liam TancockExeter
Max LitchfieldPontefract
Nicholas GraingerRotherham
Roberto PavoniHarold Wood
Thomas HamerRossendale
Oliver HyndSutton-in-Ashfield

Table Tennis

Tin-Tin Ho
Tin-Tin Ho, a 15-year-old from London, will make her Commonwealth Games debut

Five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Andrew Baggaley - the home nations' most decorated table tennis player - has been chosen to represent England as his fourth Games.

Men's national champion Liam Pitchford - ranked 55th in the world - will be looking to improve on his silver and bronze from Delhi, while husband and wife duo Paul and Joanna Drinkhall have been selected after their mixed doubles bronze in 2010.

There is also a place for 15-year-old Tin-Tin Ho, Britain's leading junior player, whose father named her after the initials of the sport.

Table Tennis
NameFrom
Andrew BaggaleyNorthampton/Milton Keynes
Joanna DrinkhallChertsey, Surrey
Paul DrinkhallMiddlesbrough/Chertsey, Surrey
Hannah HicksSwindon/Kettering
Tin-Tin HoLondon
Karina Le FevreStockton-on-Tees
Liam PitchfordChesterfield
Daniel ReedNorthallerton/Yarm, Teesside
Kelly SibleyLeamington Spa/Sheffield
Samuel WalkerSutton in Ashfield/Worksop

Triathlon

Brothers Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee
The Brownlees will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts

Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee and his brother Jonathan will compete at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Glasgow, and will be joined by former national champion Aaron Harris.

World Championship silver medallist Jodie Stimpson, Vicky Holland and Lucy Hall will race in the women's event at Strathclyde Country Park.

Triathlon
NameFrom
Alistair BrownleeLeeds
Jonathan BrownleeLeeds
Aaron HarrisBideford, Hampshire
Lucy HallLutterworth, Leicestershire
Victoria HollandGloucester
Jodie StimpsonOldbury, West Midlands

Weightlifting and powerlifting

Zoe Smith
Zoe Smith has been struggling with a back injury for the last three years

Zoe Smith, England's first female Commonwealth Games weightlifting medallist at Delhi 2010 when she won bronze, has been included in a youthful looking 16-strong weightlifting and powerlifting squad for Glasgow, despite recently struggling with injury.

Smith is joined in the team by 15-year-old Rebekah Tiler, who became the youngest weightlifter to win a senior women's title in May.

Former Miss England contestant Sarah Davies has also been chosen, in the 63kg class.

Weightlifting and powerlifting
NameDisciplineFrom
Natalie BlakeLightweight PowerliftingNewark
Ali JawadLightweight PowerliftingLeeds
Joanne Calvino48kgLondon
Zoe Smith58kgGreenwich
Emily Godley63kgFarnborough
Sarah Davies63kgPreston/Leeds
Rebekah Tiler69kgBradford
Mercy Brown75kgLondon
Jaswant Shergill62kgBirmingham
Christopher Freebury69kgDerby
Shaun Clegg77kgAshton-under-Lyne
Jack Oliver77kgSidcup
Bradley Burrowes85kgBristol
Owen Boxall94kgDartford
Sonny Webster94kgIvybridge, Devon/Bristol
Ben Watson105kgOxford

Wrestling

Olga Butkevych
London Olympian Olga Butkevych will make her Commonwealth Games debut

European bronze medallist Olga Butkevych and double European silver medallist Yana Rattigan, both born in Ukraine, have been chosen to represent England at wrestling in Glasgow.

Leon Rattigan and Oleksandr Madyarchyk, two medallists at the last Commonwealth Games, are also included, as is Rattigan's Ukraine-born wife Yana.

Wrestling
NameDisciplineFrom
Olga ButkevychWomen’s 58kgZaporizhia, Ukraine/Manchester
Chinu ChinuMen’s 125kgLudhiana, India/Oldbury
Sophie EdwardsWomen’s 75kgWarrington
Michael GrundyMen’s 74kgBillinge
Sarah GrundyWomen’s 58kgWigan
Oleksandr MadyarchykMen’s 61kgKhust, Ukraine/Sale
Louisa PorogovksaWomen’s 55kgPreston
George RammMen’s 61kgBolton
Leon RattiganMen’s 97kgBristol/Manchester
Yana RattiganWomen’s 48kgKhmelnitsky, Ukraine/Manchester
Philip RobertsMen’s 65kgBolton
Chloe SpiteriWomen’s 63kgLeytonstone
Omar TafailMen’s 57kgLondon

Compiled by BBC Sport's Phil Shepka.

