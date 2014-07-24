Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014: England's team

World 400m champion Ohuruogu has been chosen for England's Commonwealth Games squad

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August

Team England head to the 2014 Commonwealth Games hoping to improve on a third-placed finish in Delhi 2010.

The team's 142 medals, including 38 gold, 58 silver and 46 bronze saw them finish highest of all the home nations, only behind Australia and hosts India in the medals table.

BBC Sport takes a comprehensive look at the athletes chosen to represent England in Glasgow.

Athletics

Greg Rutherford won the long jump at London 2012 with a leap of 8.31m

Olympic gold medal winners Christine Ohuruogu and Greg Rutherford have both been selected in England's athletics squad to compete in Glasgow.

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah had been due to run in both the 5,000 and 10,000m - the events in which he is reigning Olympic and World champion - but pulled out on the opening day of the Games after failing to recover from a recent illness.

Rutherford has been selected after breaking the British long jump record, while Ohuruogu will only compete in the 4x400m relay, despite being World champion at the individual event.

However, sprinter Chijindu Ujah, who ran the 100m in 9.96 seconds on 8 June, has not been picked as BBC Sport understands he was not considered for the event because his effort came after the qualification cut-off period ended on 1 June.

Athletics Name Discipline From/Lives Harry Aikines-Aryeetey Men's 100m Carshalton/Loughborough Adam Gemili Men's 100m Dartford Richard Kilty Men's 100m Stockton-on-Tees Daniel Hooker T37 Men's 100m London Ashleigh Nelson Women's 100m Stoke-on-Trent/London Asha Philip Women's 100m London Bianca Williams Women's 100m London Selina Litt T11/12 Women's 100m Leicestershire Ryan Henry-Asquith T11/T12 Women's 100m (Guide) Birmingham Chris Clarke Men's 200m Milton Keynes/London James Ellington Men's 200m London/Loughborough Danny Talbot Men's 200m Trowbridge/Bath Anyika Onoura Women's 200m Liverpool/Loughborough Jodie Williams Women's 200m Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire Michael Bingham Men's 400m USA Nigel Levine Men's 400m Bedford/Uxbridge Martyn Rooney Men's 400m London/Loughborough Margaret Adeoye Women's 400m Nigeria/London Shana Cox Women's 400m North Carolina Kelly Massey Women's 400m Manchester Andrew Osagie Men's 800m Harlow/London Michael Rimmer Men's 800m Southport/Manchester Jessica Judd Women's 800m Chelmsford/Canvey Island Jenny Meadows Women's 800m Wigan Marilyn Okoro Women's 800m London/USA Lee Emanuel Men's 1500m Sussex/USA Charlie Grice Men's 1500m Brighton/London Richard Peters Men's 1500m Bristol Will Smith T54 Men's 1500m Norwich David Weir T54 Men's 1500m Wallington Hannah England Women's 1500m Oxford/Birmingham Jemma Simpson Women's 1500m Cornwall/Oregon Laura Weightman Women's 1500m Alnwick/Leeds Jade Jones T53/54 Women's 1500m Middlesbrough Lauren Rowles T53/54 Women's 1500m Worcestershire Shelly Woods T53/54 Women's 1500m Lancashire Thomas Farrell Men's 5000m Carlisle/Oklahoma Andy Vernon Men's 5000m Teddington Helen Clitheroe Women's 5000m Preston Emelia Gorecka Women's 5000m Bookham Jo Pavey Women's 5000m Devon Kate Avery Women's 10,000m Durham Jonny Mellor Men's 10,000m Liverpool Julia Bleasdale Women's 10,000m Teddington Sonia Samuels Women's 10,000m Wallsend, Tyneside/Loughborough Ben Moreau Men's Marathon Aldershot/London Nicholas Torry Men's Marathon London Steven Way Men's Marathon Poole Louise Damen Women's Marathon Bournemouth/Winchester Alyson Dixon Women's Marathon Sunderland Amy Whitehead Women's Marathon Manchester/Nottingham Lawrence Clarke Men's 110m Hurdles London/Bath William Sharman Men's 110m Hurdles Northamptonshire/Long Eaton Andrew Turner Men's 110m Hurdles Nottingham/Surrey Tiffany Porter Women's 100m Hurdles USA Serita Solomon Women's 100m Hurdles Orpington Niall Flannery Men's 400m Hurdles Gateshead/Essex Sebastian Rodger Men's 400m Hurdles Eastbourne/Bath Richard Yates Men's 400m Hurdles Sheffield/Sale Laura Wake Women's 400m Hurdles Hertfordshire Hayley McLean Women's 400m Hurdles Essex Ese Okoro Women's 400m Hurdles Walsall/USA Luke Gunn Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Derby/Birmingham James Wilkinson Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Leeds/Loughborough Rachel Bamford Women's 3,000m Steeplechase Leeds Pippa Woolven Women's 3,000m Steeplechase Wycombe/Birmingham Andy Robertson Men's 4 x 100m Cheshire Mark Lewis-Francis Men's 4 x 100m Birmingham Louise Bloor Women's 4 x 100m Rotherham Hayley Jones Women's 4 x 100m Wigan Sophie Papps Women's 4 x 100m Berkshire/Bath Daniel Awde Men's 4 x 400m Woodford Green Matthew Hudson-Smith Men's 4 x 400m Birmingham Conrad Williams Men's 4 x 400m London Emily Diamond Women's 4 x 400m Bristol Christine Ohuruogu Women's 4 x 400m London Victoria Ohuruogu Women's 4 x 400m London Chris Baker Men's High Jump Manchester/Loughborough Martyn Bernard Men's High Jump Wakefield/London Tom Parsons Men's High Jump Birmingham Bethan Partridge Women's High Jump Telford/Birmingham Isobel Pooley Women's High Jump Hampshire/Loughborough Luke Cutts Men's Pole Vault Barnsley/Rotherham Max Eaves Men's Pole Vault Berkshire/Preston Steve Lewis Men's Pole Vault Staffordshire/USA Katie Byres Women's Pole Vault Manchester/Loughborough Sally Scott Women's Pole Vault Loughborough JJ Jegede Men's Long Jump London Greg Rutherford Men's Long Jump Milton Keynes Chris Tomlinson Men's Long Jump Middlesbrough Shara Proctor Women's Long Jump Anguilla/Loughborough Jazmin Sawyers Women's Long Jump Stoke-on-Trent/Bristol Lorraine Ugen Women's Long Jump Kent/Texas Fiona Clarke F37/F38 Women's Long Jump Birmingham Bethany Woodward F37/F38 Women's Long Jump Ringwood, Hampshire/Loughborough Nathan Douglas Men's Triple Jump Oxford/Birmingham Nathan Fox Men's Triple Jump London Phillips Idowu Men's Triple Jump London/Australia Yamile Aldama Women's Triple Jump Sudbury, London Chioma Matthews Women's Triple Jump London Laura Samuel Women's Triple Jump Birmingham/Leicester Scott Rider Men's Shot Kent Eden Francis Women's Shot & Discus Birmingham/Leicester Sophie McKinna Women's Shot Norfolk Rachel Wallader Women's Shot Berkshire/Grantham Carl Myerscough Men's Discus Blackpool/California Tom Norman Men's Discus London Daniel Greaves F42/44 Men's Discus Loughborough Jade Lally Women's Discus Horsham Nick Miller Men's Hammer London Alexander Smith Men's Hammer Hull Amir Williamson Men's Hammer Essex Shaunagh Brown Women's Hammer Gillingham Sophie Hitchon Women's Hammer Burnley/Loughborough Sarah Holt Women's Hammer Dewsbury/Loughborough Joe Dunderdale Men's Javelin Lincolnshire/Sheffield Benji Pearson Men's Javelin Wolverhampton Isabelle Jeffs Women's Javelin Taunton Freya Jones Women's Javelin Eastleigh Goldie Sayers Women's Javelin Suffolk/London Martin Brockman Decathlon Kent/London Ashley Bryant Decathlon Slough/London John Lane Decathlon Sheffield Grace Clements Heptathlon Kent/London Jessica Taylor Heptathlon North Yorkshire

Badminton

Ouseph (left) with Malaysia's gold medallist Lee Chong Wei and India's bronze winner Parapulli Kashyap

Londoner Rajiv Ouseph, men's singles silver medallist in Delhi, will be hoping to go one better in Glasgow after being chosen to represent England at the Games for the second time.

Men's doubles silver medallists in Delhi, Anthony Clark and Nathan Robertson, have both since retired, so Chris Adcock and Chris Langridge are to take up their mantel.

Adcock and his wife Gabby, meanwhile, will become the first married couple to compete in England's badminton team at the Commonwealths, after being named as one of two mixed doubles teams in a 10-strong squad for Glasgow.

Badminton Name Discipline(s) Born/Lived Chris Adcock Mixed Doubles & Men's Doubles Leicester/Milton Keynes Gabby Adcock Mixed Doubles & Women's Doubles Leeds/Milton Keynes Andrew Ellis Men's Doubles Leeds Chris Langridge Mixed Doubles & Men's Doubles Epsom Peter Mills Men's Doubles Nottingham Heather Olver Mixed Doubles & Women's Doubles Eastbourne Rajiv Ouseph Men's Singles Hounslow, London Kate Robertshaw Women's Doubles Leeds Lauren Smith Women's Doubles Carlisle Sarah Walker Women's Singles Basildon

Boxing

Adams became the first ever woman to win an Olympic boxing gold at London 2012

Olympic champion Nicola Adams, 2014 European championship silver medallist Natasha Jonas, and 2012 World champion Savannah Marshall are the three women selected to represent England as female boxing makes its Commonwealth Games debut.

Antony Fowler, 2013 World Championship middleweight bronze medallist, and European Championship silver medallists flyweight Charlie Edwards and super-heavyweight Joe Joyce are included in the men's team.

Boxing Name Category From Nicola Adams 51kg Leeds Qais Ashfaq 56kg Leeds Warren Baister 91kg Sunderland Charlie Edwards 52kg Croydon Scott Fitzgerald 69kg Preston Antony Fowler 75kg Liverpool Natasha Jonas 60kg Liverpool Joe Joyce 91+kg London Savannah Marshall 75kg Hartlepool Sam Maxwell 64kg Liverpool Pat McCormack 60kg Washington

Cycling

Wiggins has not competed in this year's Tour de France

Sir Bradley Wiggins is one of eight Olympic champions to have been selected in Team England's cycling squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell, Dani King, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes are included in the track team for events at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, while Wiggins will be part of the men's track team.

London Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Armitstead is one of seven riders chosen for the women's road race, while two-time World Champion Sophie Thornhill will be piloted by Helen Scott as para-cycling makes its Commonwealth Games bow.

Cycling Name Discipline From Lizzie Armitstead Women's Track Endurance Otley, West Yorkshire Dani King Women's Track Endurance Southampton Joanna Rowsell Women's Track Endurance Cheam, Surrey Laura Trott Women's Track Endurance Harlow, Essex Steven Burke Men's Track Endurance Colne, Lancashire Ed Clancy Men's Track Endurance Holmfirth, West Yorkshire Jon Dibben Men's Track Endurance Southampton Andy Tennant Men's Track Endurance Wolverhampton Dannielle Khan Women's Track Sprint Solihull Jess Varnish Women's Track Sprint Bromsgrove Vicky Williamson Women's Track Sprint Norfolk Matt Crampton Men's Track Sprint Manchester Kian Emadi Men's Track Sprint Stoke-on-Trent Philip Hindes Men's Track Sprint Krefield, Germany/Manchester Jason Kenny Men's Track Sprint Bolton Sir Bradley Wiggins Men's Team Pursuit Lancashire/London Sophie Thornhill Para Cycling Tandem Stockport Helen Scott (Pilot) Para Cycling Tandem Halesowen Alice Barnes Women's Mountain Bike Northamptonshire Beth Crumpton Women's Mountain Bike Worcestershire Annie Last Women's Mountain Bike Derbyshire Liam Killeen Men's Mountain Bike Malvern Paul Oldham Men's Mountain Bike Colne, Lancashire Lizzie Armitstead Women's Road Otley, West Yorkshire Hannah Barnes Women's Road Northamptonshire Lucy Garner Women's Road Leicestershire Dani King Women's Road Southampton Emma Pooley Women's Road Norwich Joanna Rowsell Women's Road Cheam, Surrey Laura Trott Women's Road Harlow, Essex Stephen Cummings Men's Road The Wirral Russ Downing Men's Road Rotherham Alex Dowsett Men's Road Chelmsford Tom Moses Men's Road Keighley, West Yorkshire Ian Stannard Men's Road Chelmsford Andy Tennant Men's Road Wolverhampton Scott Thwaites Men's Road Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Diving

Daley recently moved his training base from hometown Plymouth to London

Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley is the stand-out name in Team England's 15-strong diving squad for Glasgow.

Daley won gold on the 10m platform and Synchro in Delhi, while other big names include European silver medallists Tonia Couch and Sarah Barrow - also from Plymouth - who will be competing in their third Games, and former World Junior Champion Jack Laugher.

Victoria Vincent was a late addition to the squad, after needing confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation that the 13-year-old was eligible to compete.

Diving Name From Tom Daley Plymouth Matthew Dixon Plymouth Daniel Goodfellow Cambridge Matty Lee Leeds Jack Laugher Harrogate Chris Mears Reading James Denny Leeds Nicholas Robinson-Baker Farnborough Freddie Woodward Sheffield Oliver Dingley Harrogate Tonia Couch Plymouth Sarah Barrow Plymouth Rebecca Gallantree Chelmsford Hannah Starling Leeds Alicia Blagg Wakefield Victoria Vincent Plymouth

Gymnastics

Downie became the first British woman other than Beth Tweddle to win an individual European title in May

Rebecca Downie, fresh from winning double bars gold at the European Championships in May, has been named in a 13-strong Gymnastics squad for Glasgow.

The squad includes 2012 Olympic bronze medallists Sam Oldham, Louis Smith, Kristian Thomas and Max Whitlock, alongside five-time European junior champion Nile Wilson in the men's artistic gymnastics team.

Smith had taken a break from the sport after winning individual silver as well as a team bronze at London, but returned to training to compete in Glasgow.

Gymnastics Name Discipline From Mimi Cesar Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Birmingham Lynne Hutchison Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Tokyo/Bath Stephani Sherlock Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Moscow Rebecca Downie Women’s Artistic Team Nottingham Claudia Fragapane Women’s Artistic Team Bristol Ruby Harrold Women’s Artistic Team Churchill, Bristol Kelly Simm Women’s Artistic Team Whiteley, Fareham Hannah Whelan Women’s Artistic Team Liverpool Sam Oldham Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Nottingham Louis Smith Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Peterborough Kristian Thomas Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Wolverhampton Max Whitlock Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Hemel Hempstead Nile Wilson Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Leeds

Hockey

Captain Barry Middleton is the most capped Great Britain and England player of all time

England's men's hockey team, which came fourth at the recent World Cup, contains a blend of youth and experience, with captain Barry Middleton in his third Games alongside nine Commonwealth debutants, including Dan Fox and Mark Gleghorne.

Middleton's side will be hoping to improve on fourth-placed finishes in the previous two Commonwealth Games.

The women's team will be led by Kate Richardson-Walsh, who will be competing in her fourth Games and has accumulated 321 international caps, and will be looking to recover after a disappointing 11th-placed finish at the World Cup.

Men's Hockey Name Club From Position George Pinner Holcombe Ipswich Goalkeeper Iain Lewers Holcombe Belfast Defender Dan Fox Holcombe Godalming, Surrey Defender Tim Whiteman Beeston Bungay, Suffolk Midfield/Defender Barry Middleton Holcombe Doncaster Midfield/Forward Henry Weir Wimbledon Nantwich Midfield Ashley Jackson East Grinstead Tunbridge Wells Midfield/Forward Simon Mantell Reading Street, Somerset Forward Harry Martin Beeston Ipswich Midfield Nick Catlin Holcombe Marlow Midfield/Forward Alastair Brogdon Wimbledon Hale, Manchester Forward Michael Hoare Wimbledon Formby, Merseyside Defender David Condon East Grinstead Leicester Midfield Phil Roper Wimbledon Chester Forward Mark Gleghorne East Grinstead Antrim Forward Adam Dixon Beeston Nottingham Defender/Midfield

Women's Hockey Name Club From Position Maddie Hinch Holcombe West Chiltington, Sussex Goalkeeper Giselle Ansley Surbiton Kingsbridge, Devon Defender Sophie Bray East Grinstead Surrey Forward Laura Unsworth Holcombe Sutton Coldfield Defender Lily Owsley Uni of Birmingham Bristol Forward Zoe Shipperley Buckingham Marsh Gibbon Defender Georgie Twigg Surbiton Lincoln Midfielder Ellie Watton Beeston Oakham Forward Susie Townsend Reading Egerton, Kent Midfielder Susie Gilbert Reading Lichfield Midfielder Kate Richardson-Walsh Reading Stockport Defender Hollie Webb Surbiton Belper, Derbyshire Defender Sam Quek Reading Wirral, Merseyside Defender Nicola White Leicester Oldham Forward Alex Danson Reading Odiham, Hampshire Forward Lucy Wood Holcombe Horsham, Sussex Forward

Judo

Gibbons became Great Britain's first Olympic judo medallist for 12 years at London 2012

Judo makes its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, and England's 14-strong judoka squad includes Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons.

Colin Oates, 2013 European bronze medallist Ashley McKenzie and Kelly Edwards are the three other London Olympians chosen for Glasgow, while Jodie Myers is the youngest member of the squad at just 19.

Judo Name Discipline From Ashley McKenzie U60kg Queens Park Colin Oates U66kg North Lopham Jan Gosiewski U73kg Hounslow/Poland Owen Livesey U81kg St Helen’s Thomas Reed U81kg Devizes Gary Hall U90kg Bristol Danny Williams U73kg Shrewsbury Kelly Edwards U52kg Telford Nekoda Davis U57kg Acton, London/Walsall Faith Pitman U63kg Todmorden Megan Fletcher U70kg Wokingham Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown U78kg Tonbridge/Walsall Gemma Gibbons U78kg Greenwich, London Jodie Myers O78kg Moreton, Wirral

Lawn Bowls

Ellen Falkner (L) with Amy Monkhouse after winning women's pairs gold in Delhi

Defending Commonwealth Games champions Ellen Falkner and Natalie Melmore have both been named in England's lawn bowls squad for Glasgow.

Falkner, alongside partner Amy Monkhouse, won gold in Delhi with a tie-break win over Malaysia, while Melmore returns to defend her singles title in a 15-strong squad.

Lawn Bowls Name Discipline(s) From Ellen Falkner Women's Triples & Fours Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Sian Gordon Women's Triples & Fours Canterbury Natalie Melmore Women's Singles & Pairs Torquay Sophie Tolchard Women's Triples & Fours Torquay Jamie-Lea Winch Women's Pairs & Fours Northampton Stuart Airey Men's Triples & Fours Sunderland Jamie Chestney Men's Triples & Fours Kings Lynn Andrew Knapper Men's Pairs & Fours Taplow, Buckinghamshire John McGuinness Men's Triples & Fours Londonderry, N. Ireland/Buckinghamshire Sam Tolchard Men's Singles & Pairs Torquay Paul Brown B6/B7/B8 (Para) Triples Bristol David Fisher B6/ B7/B8 (Para) Triples Iserlohn, Germany/Colchester Bob Love B6/B7/B8 (Para) Triples Birmingham Doreen Flanders* B2/B3 (Para) Mixed Pair London Steven Simmons* B2/B3 (Para) Mixed Pair London

*Supported by Jeffrey Smith (Sawley, Derbyshire) and Moira Sheenhan (Nottingham)

Netball

Jade Clarke was part of the squad that won bronze in 2006 and 2010

Jade Clarke, of New Zealand's Canterbury Tactix, has taken over the England Netball team's captaincy in place of Pamela Cookey, who will miss the Commonwealth Games with an Achilles injury.

The squad, which will begin in Glasgow against Wales on 25 July, contains five members who play their netball in the ANZ Championships in Australia and New Zealand.

Netball Name Position From Jade Clarke Wing Attack/Centre/Wing Defence Manchester Sara Bayman C/WD Manchester Ama Agbeze Goal Defence/Goalkeeper Selly Oak, Birmingham Eboni Beckford-Chambers GK/GD Solihull/Bristol Kadeen Corbin Goal Attack/Goal Shooter London/Hertfordshire Sasha Corbin WA/C London/Hertfordshire Rachel Dunn GS/GA London Stacey Francis GD/WD/GK Birmingham/Bath Serena Guthrie WD/C Jersey/Bath Joanne Harten GS/GA Harlow Helen Housby GA/GS Carlisle/Manchester Geva Mentor GK/GD Bournemouth

Rugby Sevens

England captain Tom Mitchell was the top point-scorer in the 2013-14 World Sevens Series

England have selected a tried and tested rugby sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

While some countries have chosen well-know full internationals, coach Simon Amor has decided to stick to the centrally-contracted squad that finished fourth in last season's Sevens World Series.

There is, though, a call-up for London Scottish No.8 Mark Bright, at the age of 35. The 12-man squad will be captained by Tom Mitchell and features Dan Norton, who is fifth on the all-time list of Sevens World Series try scorers.

There is also a place for Marcus Watson, older brother of England 15-a-side international Anthony.

Rugby 7s Name Position Lives/From Daniel Bibby Fly-half London/Wigan John Brake Scrum-half Woking/London Mark Bright Forward Twickenham/Nelson, New Zealand Philip Burgess Forward Farnborough/Frimley, Surrey Michael Ellery Forward London/Penrith, Cumbria Charles Hayter Centre London/Bath Christian Lewis-Pratt Fly-half London/London Tom Mitchell Fly-half/Centre London/Cuckfield, Sussex Daniel Norton Wing Bristol/Gloucester Tom Powell Forward Weybridge/Rotherham James Rodwell Forward Chertsey, Surrey/Wendover Marcus Watson Fly-half Walton-on-Thames, Surrey/Hillingdon

Shooting

Hill is part of an 11-strong clay target shooting squad

Current BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Amber Hill has been included in Team England's clay target shooting squad.

The 16-year-old from Berkshire became the youngest winner of a senior World Cup in skeet shooting, and is joined in the team by England's most decorated athlete Mick Gault.

Gault, who has won 17 Commonwealth Games medals, retired after Delhi 2010, but has been tempted out of retirement to compete in Glasgow.

Shooting Name Discipline From Matt French Clay Target Ickford, Buckinghamshire Mike Gilligan Clay Target Derby Sarah Gray Clay Target Woodchurch, Kent Aaron Heading Clay Target Kings Lynn Amber Hill Clay Target Windsor, Berkshire Charlotte Kerwood Clay Target Cuckfield, West Sussex Rachel Parish Clay Target Worcester/Nottingham Caroline Povey Clay Target Matlock Steve Scott Clay Target Lewisham Dave Sipling Clay Target Scunthorpe Rory Warlow Clay Target Plymouth David Luckman Full Bore Bristol Parag Patel Full Bore Cobham, Surrey Sheree Cox Small-bore Rifle Ashford, Middlesex Lina Jones Small-bore Rifle Redhill, Surrey Sharon Lee Small-bore Rifle Leicester Kenny Parr Small-bore Rifle Sutton, London Hannah Pugsley Small-bore Rifle Lightwater, Surrey Dan Rivers Small-bore Rifle Didcot, Oxfordshire Larissa Sykes Small-bore Rifle Haverhill, Suffolk Gerri Buckley Small-bore Pistol Snaith, East Yorkshire/York Kristian Callaghan Small-bore Pistol Midgham, Reading Mick Gault Small-bore Pistol Dereham, Norfolk Victoria Mullin Small-bore Pistol Woking, Surrey Stewart Nangle Small-bore Pistol Bacup, Lancashire

Squash

Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew have four World Championships between them

Team England will be hoping to continue their strong showing in squash in recent Commonwealth Games, having topped the medals table in Delhi with six, including golds for world champion Nick Matthew in the men's singles and doubles alongside Adrian Grant.

Sheffield's Matthew and London's Grant will have the chance to defend their medals in Glasgow, while James Willstrop and Peter Barker, who won silver and bronze in 2010, are also named.

In the women's discipline, much of England's hopes lie with 2010 singles and doubles silver medallist Jenny Duncalf and world champion Laura Massaro.

Squash Name Discipline(s) From Peter Barker Men's Singles & Mixed Doubles London Emma Beddoes Women's Singles Warwickshire/Leeds Jenny Duncalf Women's Singles & Women's Doubles Netherlands/Harrogate, North Yorkshire Adrian Grant Men's Doubles London Sarah Kippax Mixed Doubles Chester/Halifax Laura Massaro Women's Singles & Women's Doubles Great Yarmouth Nick Matthew Men's Singles & Men's Doubles Sheffield Daryl Selby Men's Doubles & Mixed Doubles Essex Alison Waters Women's Singles, Women's Doubles & Mixed Doubles London James Willstrop Men's Singles & Men's Doubles North Walsham, Norfolk

Swimming

Francesca Halsall won five medals, including one gold, in Delhi

Francesca Halsall, 2010 Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly champion, has been picked as part England 39-strong swimming squad, hoping to defend her title.

Double Commonwealth champion Liam Tancock has also been chosen, as has Paralympic Champion Ollie Hynd.

Swimming Name From Aimee Willmott Middlesbrough Amelia Maughan Hammersmith Amy Smith Kidderminster Danielle Lowe Birkenhead Eleanor Faulkner Sheffield Elena Sheridan Chadwell Heath, London Elizabeth Simmonds Beverley/Lincoln Francesca Halsall Liverpool Jessica Fullalove Oldham/Rochdale Jessica Lloyd Oldham Lauren Quigley Stockport Molly Renshaw Mansfield Rachael Kelly Stoke-on-Trent Rebecca Turner Rotherham Siobhan-Marie O'Connor Bath Sophie Allen Lincoln Sophie Taylor Sheffield Tilly Gray Swindon Stephanie Slater Preston Adam Barrett Reading Adam Brown Hatfield Adam Peaty Uttoxeter Andrew Willis Frimley, Surrey Benjamin Proud London/Plymouth Chris Walker-Hebborn Enfield Daniel Fogg Edmonton James Disney-May Chertsey James Guy Bury James Wilby Glasgow Jay Lelliott Dorchester Joseph Roebuck Rotherham Joshua Walsh Blackburn Lewis Coleman Bury Liam Tancock Exeter Max Litchfield Pontefract Nicholas Grainger Rotherham Roberto Pavoni Harold Wood Thomas Hamer Rossendale Oliver Hynd Sutton-in-Ashfield

Table Tennis

Tin-Tin Ho, a 15-year-old from London, will make her Commonwealth Games debut

Five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Andrew Baggaley - the home nations' most decorated table tennis player - has been chosen to represent England as his fourth Games.

Men's national champion Liam Pitchford - ranked 55th in the world - will be looking to improve on his silver and bronze from Delhi, while husband and wife duo Paul and Joanna Drinkhall have been selected after their mixed doubles bronze in 2010.

There is also a place for 15-year-old Tin-Tin Ho, Britain's leading junior player, whose father named her after the initials of the sport.

Table Tennis Name From Andrew Baggaley Northampton/Milton Keynes Joanna Drinkhall Chertsey, Surrey Paul Drinkhall Middlesbrough/Chertsey, Surrey Hannah Hicks Swindon/Kettering Tin-Tin Ho London Karina Le Fevre Stockton-on-Tees Liam Pitchford Chesterfield Daniel Reed Northallerton/Yarm, Teesside Kelly Sibley Leamington Spa/Sheffield Samuel Walker Sutton in Ashfield/Worksop

Triathlon

The Brownlees will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts

Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee and his brother Jonathan will compete at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Glasgow, and will be joined by former national champion Aaron Harris.

World Championship silver medallist Jodie Stimpson, Vicky Holland and Lucy Hall will race in the women's event at Strathclyde Country Park.

Triathlon Name From Alistair Brownlee Leeds Jonathan Brownlee Leeds Aaron Harris Bideford, Hampshire Lucy Hall Lutterworth, Leicestershire Victoria Holland Gloucester Jodie Stimpson Oldbury, West Midlands

Weightlifting and powerlifting

Zoe Smith has been struggling with a back injury for the last three years

Zoe Smith, England's first female Commonwealth Games weightlifting medallist at Delhi 2010 when she won bronze, has been included in a youthful looking 16-strong weightlifting and powerlifting squad for Glasgow, despite recently struggling with injury.

Smith is joined in the team by 15-year-old Rebekah Tiler, who became the youngest weightlifter to win a senior women's title in May.

Former Miss England contestant Sarah Davies has also been chosen, in the 63kg class.

Weightlifting and powerlifting Name Discipline From Natalie Blake Lightweight Powerlifting Newark Ali Jawad Lightweight Powerlifting Leeds Joanne Calvino 48kg London Zoe Smith 58kg Greenwich Emily Godley 63kg Farnborough Sarah Davies 63kg Preston/Leeds Rebekah Tiler 69kg Bradford Mercy Brown 75kg London Jaswant Shergill 62kg Birmingham Christopher Freebury 69kg Derby Shaun Clegg 77kg Ashton-under-Lyne Jack Oliver 77kg Sidcup Bradley Burrowes 85kg Bristol Owen Boxall 94kg Dartford Sonny Webster 94kg Ivybridge, Devon/Bristol Ben Watson 105kg Oxford

Wrestling

London Olympian Olga Butkevych will make her Commonwealth Games debut

European bronze medallist Olga Butkevych and double European silver medallist Yana Rattigan, both born in Ukraine, have been chosen to represent England at wrestling in Glasgow.

Leon Rattigan and Oleksandr Madyarchyk, two medallists at the last Commonwealth Games, are also included, as is Rattigan's Ukraine-born wife Yana.