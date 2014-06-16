Glasgow 2014: Mo Farah to run 5,000m and 10,000m for England

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

England have confirmed that double Olympic champion Mo Farah will compete in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

BBC Sport revealed last week that Farah would run in both events.

The 129-strong team includes Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford and Christine Ohuruogu, although she will only run the 4x400m relay.

Morgan Lake, 17, will compete in the women's heptathlon, but there is no place for sprinter Chijindu Ujah.

He ran the 100m in 9.96 seconds at the FBK Games in the Netherlands earlier this month, but BBC Sport understands he was not considered for the individual 100m because his effort came after the qualification cut-off period ended on 1 June.

The 20-year-old Londoner's coach was asked whether he wanted to be considered for the 4x100m relay squads, but Ujah wants to concentrate on the European Championships, which begin in Zurich shortly after the Commonwealth Games.

Adam Gemili has been selected for the 100m, along with world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty.

Gemili believes running under 10 seconds will be the aim in order to be in with a chance of the podium.

"I finished last year as one of the quickest in Europe, so I do see myself in the mix for a medal maybe," Gemili said.

The 31-year-old Farah, who also won gold in both the 5000m and 10000m at the World Championships last year, made a winning return to the track in a 5,000m race in Portland on Sunday.

Ohuruogu, 30, who won 400m gold at Beijing in 2008 and silver at London 2012, has been struggling for form and finished last in the 400m at the Diamond League meeting in New York on Saturday.

With Jessica Ennis-Hill pregnant and unable to compete in Glasgow, Lake joins Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Jessica Taylor in the heptathlon.

The teenager is hoping to become the youngest track and field athlete to win an individual Commonwealth Games medal for England.

Johnson-Thompson, 21, admits it would be a "disappointment" not to win gold. She said: "I think this is a breakthrough year for me - a few years ago I felt like I was totally to new to all this."

Team England athletics squad:

100m

Men - Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili, Richard Kilty

Women - Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Phillip, Bianca Williams

T37 Men - Daniel Hooker

T11/12 Women - Selina Litt

T11/T12 Women (Guide) - Ryan Henry-Asquith

200m

Men - Chris Clarke, James Ellington, Danny Talbot

Women - Anyika Onoura, Bianca Williams, Jodie Williams

400m

Men - Michael Bingham, Nigel Levine, Martyn Rooney

Women - Margaret Adeoye, Shana Cox, Kelly Massey

800m

Men - Mukhtar Mohammed, Andrew Osagie, Michael Rimmer

Women- Jessica Judd, Jennifer Meadows, Marilyn Okoro

1500m

Men - Lee Emanuel, Charlie Grice, Richard Peters

Women- Hannah England, Jemma Simpson, Laura Weightman

Men T54 - Will Smith, David Weir

Women T53/54 - Jade Jones, Lauren Rowles, Rochelle (Shelly) Woods

5000m

Men - Mohamed Farah, Thomas Farell, Andy Vernon

Women - Helen Clitheroe, Emelia Gorecka, Jo Pavey

10,000m

Men - Mohamed Farah, Jonny Mellor, Chris Thompson

Women- Julia Bleasdale, Jo Pavey, Sonia Samuels

Marathon

Men - Ben Moreau, Nicholas Torry, Steven Way

Women - Louise Damen, Alyson Dixon, Amy Whitehead

110m Hurdles

Men - Lawrence Clarke, William Sharman, Andrew Turner

100m hurdles

Women - Tiffany Porter, Serita Solomon

400m Hurdles

Men - Niall Flannery, Sebastian Rodger, Richard Yates

Women - Meghan Beesley, Hayley McLean, Ese Okoro

3,000m Steeple Chase

Men - Luke Gunn, James Wilkinson

Women - Rachel Bamford, Pippa Woolven

4 x 100m Relay

Men - Dwain Chambers, Andy Robertson, Mark Lewis Francis

Women - Louise Bloor, Hayley Jones, Sophie Papps

4 x 400m Relay

Men - Daniel Awde, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Conrad Williams

Women - Emily Diamond, Christine Ohuruogu, Victoria Ohuruogu

High Jump

Men - Chris Baker, Martyn Bernard, Tom Parsons

Women - Bethan Partridge, Isobel Pooley

Pole Vault

Men - Luke Cutts, Max Eaves, Steve Lewis

Women - Katie Byres, Sally Scott

Long Jump

Men - JJ Jegede, Greg Rutherford, Chris Tomlinson

Women - Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen

Women F37/F38 - Fiona Clarke, Bethany Woodward

Triple Jump

Men - Nathan Douglas, Nathan Fox, Phillips Idowu

Women - Yamile Aldama, Chioma Matthews, Laura Samuel

Shot

Men - Scott Rider

Women - Eden Francis, Sophie McKinna, Rachel Wallader

Discus

Men - Carl Myerscough, Tom Norman

Women - Eden Francis, Jade Lally

F42/44 Men - Daniel Greaves

Hammer

Men - Nick Miller, Alexander Smith, Amir Williamson

Women - Shaunagh Brown, Sophie Hitchon, Sarah Holt

Javelin

Men - Joe Dunderdale, Benji Pearson

Women - Isabelle Jeffs, Freya Jones, Goldie Sayers

Decathlon

Men - Martin Brockman, Ashley Bryant, John Lane

Heptathlon

Women - Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Morgan Lake, Jessica Taylor