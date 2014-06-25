Leeds diver Yona Knight-Wisdom tells BBC Look North why he has chosen to represent Jamaica, his father's native country, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old will be the Caribbean nation's first-ever Commonwealth diving competitor.

Knight-Wisdom was also eligible for England, or his mother's homeland of Barbados, but last summer made his senior international debut for Jamaica .

It came at the 2013 World Aquatics Championships in Barcelona, but he failed to progress beyond the preliminary round of the one-metre and three-metre springboard events.