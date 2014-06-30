Jason Lee stands down as England women's hockey coach

Jason Lee has been involved in coaching Great Britain and England since 2003

England women's hockey coach Jason Lee has left his post just weeks before the Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow.

Lee led England to their worst ever World Cup finish when they came 11th of 12 teams earlier this month.

After a performance review, it was mutually agreed Lee would leave and be replaced temporarily by England Hockey performance director Danny Kerry.

"It has been very disappointing that the last major event turned out as it did," Lee said.

Lee, 44, coached England's men to a first European Championships title in 2009 and also led Team GB at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He took charge of the England women's team after the London Games.

"I would like to thank those who took a chance appointing me as head coach back in 2003," said Lee, who as a player represented Great Britain at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

"It has been an honour to take teams to three Olympics and three World Cups. I wish my successor all the very best and hope that both Great Britain teams can make it to Rio."

England, ranked third in the world at the start of the 2014 World Cup, could only finish bottom of their group following defeats by United States, China, South Africa and Argentina.

Only a penalty-shootout victory over Belgium spared England the ignominy of finishing in last place, but Lee admitted the tournament marked his "worst experience by some distance" as a coach.

England Hockey chief executive Sally Munday said: "We would like to thank Jason for his hard work and dedication as coach of both national sides.

"He has made an outstanding contribution to England and Great Britain's hockey teams over a coaching career of more than 10 years."

Kerry, 43, was head coach of the GB women's team that claimed bronze at London 2012.

He will be in charge during the Commonwealth Games although England Hockey said the recruitment process for a new full-time coach was already under way.