Population-adjusted medals table - Commonwealth Games since 1990
|Per capita, which has been the most successful country in the last six Commonwealth Games?
|Country
|Rank
|Average Population (1990-2010)
|Average Medal Points
|People per Medal Point
|Only the 43 countries who participated in at least three Games between 1990 and 2010 are included in our calculations. Three medal points are awarded for a gold; two for silver; one for bronze.* Samoa was known as Western Samoa until 1997
|1
|Nauru
|9,833
|9.17
|1,073
|2
|(Western) Samoa*
|174,721
|3.83
|45,619
|3
|Australia
|19,335,377
|402.83
|47,798
|4
|Bahamas
|304,541
|6.00
|50,757
|5
|Seychelles
|80,140
|1.50
|53,427
|6
|New Zealand
|3,877,617
|72.33
|53,608
|7
|Isle of Man
|76,714
|1.33
|57,536
|8
|Bermuda
|62,025
|1.00
|62,025
|9
|Wales
|2,922,483
|38.33
|76,239
|10
|Cyprus
|940,616
|11.00
|85,511
|11
|Guernsey
|62,258
|0.67
|93,387
|12
|Jamaica
|2,560,984
|22.00
|116,408
|13
|Scotland
|5,109,067
|42.67
|119,744
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1,693,350
|13.33
|127,001
|15
|Jersey
|89,459
|0.67
|134,188
|16
|Canada
|30,848,098
|198.83
|155,146
|17
|England
|49,565,917
|262.17
|189,063
|18
|Singapore
|4,007,883
|20.17
|198,738
|19
|Barbados
|268,665
|1.17
|230,284
|20
|Fiji
|814,971
|1.50
|271,657
|Selected Others
|27
|Kenya
|31,741,760
|40.83
|777,349
|28
|South Africa
|45,031,419
|51.50
|874,396
|34
|Nigeria
|126,723,495
|41.33
|3,065,891
|38
|Sri Lanka
|18,853,667
|3.17
|5,953,789
|39
|India
|1,040,118,255
|102.33
|10,164,022
|42
|Pakistan
|142,571,648
|6.17
|23,119,727
|43
|Bangladesh
|130,872,387
|1.67
|78,523,432