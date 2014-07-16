Population-adjusted medals table - Commonwealth Games since 1990

Per capita, which has been the most successful country in the last six Commonwealth Games?
CountryRankAverage Population (1990-2010)Average Medal PointsPeople per Medal Point
Only the 43 countries who participated in at least three Games between 1990 and 2010 are included in our calculations. Three medal points are awarded for a gold; two for silver; one for bronze.* Samoa was known as Western Samoa until 1997
1Nauru9,8339.171,073
2(Western) Samoa*174,7213.8345,619
3Australia19,335,377402.8347,798
4Bahamas304,5416.0050,757
5Seychelles80,1401.5053,427
6New Zealand3,877,61772.3353,608
7Isle of Man76,7141.3357,536
8Bermuda62,0251.0062,025
9Wales2,922,48338.3376,239
10Cyprus940,61611.0085,511
11Guernsey62,2580.6793,387
12Jamaica2,560,98422.00116,408
13Scotland5,109,06742.67119,744
14Northern Ireland1,693,35013.33127,001
15Jersey89,4590.67134,188
16Canada30,848,098198.83155,146
17England49,565,917262.17189,063
18Singapore4,007,88320.17198,738
19Barbados268,6651.17230,284
20Fiji814,9711.50271,657
Selected Others
27Kenya31,741,76040.83777,349
28South Africa45,031,41951.50874,396
34Nigeria126,723,49541.333,065,891
38Sri Lanka18,853,6673.175,953,789
39India1,040,118,255102.3310,164,022
42Pakistan142,571,6486.1723,119,727
43Bangladesh130,872,3871.6778,523,432

