Glasgow 2014: How the seven British Isles teams will line up

Around 6,500 athletes and officials from 71 nations and territories will gather in Glasgow from 23 July for the 20th edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Competitors will be dreaming of winning one of the 261 gold medals on offer across 17 sports in the packed 11-day schedule.

While in the Olympics we of course have Team GB, the Commonwealth Games sees competitors represent their own part of the British Isles.

You can click on the following links to find out the full team line-ups for:

