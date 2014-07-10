BBC Sport - NI swimmers keen to impress at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
NI swimmers keen to impress at Games
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Sycerika McMahon is rated as Northern Ireland's best chance of a medal in swimming at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
At 19, breaststroke specialist and London Olympian McMahon is the most experienced member of the 10 NI swimmers competing in Glasgow.
Fourteen-year-old Rachel Bethel is the youngest member of Northern Ireland's entire Commonwealth Games contingent.