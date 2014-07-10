BBC Sport - NI swimmers keen to impress at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

NI swimmers keen to impress at Games

Sycerika McMahon is rated as Northern Ireland's best chance of a medal in swimming at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

At 19, breaststroke specialist and London Olympian McMahon is the most experienced member of the 10 NI swimmers competing in Glasgow.

Fourteen-year-old Rachel Bethel is the youngest member of Northern Ireland's entire Commonwealth Games contingent.

Top videos

Video

NI swimmers keen to impress at Games

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories