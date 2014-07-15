Glasgow 2014: Tanni Grey-Thompson welcomes integration

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says that disabled competitors were not allowed to live in the athlete's village at the 1990 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games demonstrate how disability sports can be integrated into major events, says Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

A total of 22 medals across five Para-sports will be up for grabs at Glasgow 2014.

"The Commonwealth Games show that it doesn't matter if you are disabled or non-disabled," said Grey-Thompson.

"The Commonwealth Games is the one event that does integration properly."

One of Britain's most successful disabled sports stars, Grey-Thompson added: "People who come to watch don't differentiate, they just want to see good sport."

David Weir is among the Paralympic athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

The Para-sports on show at Glasgow 2014 are athletics, powerlifting, swimming, lawn bowls and cycling.

The Games get under way with the opening ceremony on 23 July.

Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic golds during her career, added that disabled athletes were treated poorly at her first Commonwealth Games in 1990 but believes conditions have improved noticeably.

"We were completely separated and segregated," said the 44-year-old.

"We weren't given any kit, we were not allowed to live in the village. With each four-year cycle, there has been an expansion of events and sports."

A number of Paralympic medallists from London 2012 will compete in Glasgow, including David Weir, Aled Davies, Dan Greaves, Ollie Hynd and Neil Fachie.